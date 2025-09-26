Texas A&M Receives Major Injury News on Transfer Star Mackenzie Mgbako
Texas A&M basketball has seen an overhaul in its program since former head coach Buzz Williams left to fill the same position at Maryland and now with a complete roster, the Aggie faithful are eager to see what new head coach Bucky McMillan has in store for the Reed Arena crowd.
After Williams's departure, the Maroon and White were left with a depleted roster, retaining just one player from the 2024-2025 season in forward Chris McDermott. McMillan acted quickly, hitting the transfer portal hard to bring in fresh faces to College Station.
One of those folks was Indiana forward Mackenzie Mgbako, a star for the Hoosiers who had a real chance to be a second-round pick in the most recent NBA draft. However, Mgbako opted to transfer to A&M before undergoing foot surgery. Now, McMillan has given an important news update on his status.
A Star in the Making
“(Mgbako) had a good surgery and should be back sometime in early to mid-November," McMillan said. "It’s not one that will jeopardize anything when he gets back.”
Perhaps one of the most intriguing additions to the Maroon and White squad, Mgbako presents himself as a Day One starter for A&M as its new identity under McMillan comes to form. The Aggies, long known for their rebounding percentage under Williams, will have their heads turned upside down under their new coach who has been known for his offense-first mentality.
In two years with Indiana, the towering six-foot-eight forward averaged 12.2 points per game with a while adding in average of 4.3 boards a game. A former consensus five-star recruit, Mgabako had the option of going pro after his second season with the Hoosiers, though he opted to go the transfer route and see what the college landscape had to offer.
The draw of playing for a new team in a brand new scheme helped sway Mgbako towards joining McMillan's squad, with him announcing his intent to transfer to A&M in April. However after going through NBA Draft workouts, there was speculation that he would join the league, though he cleared the air and announced he would play with the Aggies this past May.
"I decided to withdraw to focus on becoming a lock first-round pick next year," Mgbako said. "I am committed to making the improvements to my game based upon feedback from NBA teams."
A foot injury sent Mgbako's offseason train off the rails briefly as he required surgery, however it is with optimism that McMillan expects the big man to be available come November. There's a lot to wonder going into McMillan's second time at the helm of a college program, however, his handling of this offseason is cause for high expectations despite the lack of experience.