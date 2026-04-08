Texas A&M Faces Major Roster Shift After This Transfer Portal Departure

Texas A&M basketball just got word on Saturday night that the Samford transfer guard who followed head coach Bucky McMillan from Samford, Josh Holloway, would be looking for a new home.

With the announcement, the Aggies will now have a guard slot open that needs to be filled, so there will be lots of chatter about who might be that athlete to fill his shoes.

After the announcement, the construction of the 2026-27 roster will soon begin to pick up, but without Holloway’s defensive effort and efficient scoring, which thrived in the fast-paced system ‘Bucky Ball’ operated under.

What’s Next?

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Uncertainty remains about where the coaching staff's eyes turn after many talented portal players have entered their names on the list of players seeking a better opportunity. There is one thing for certain throughout this process: McMillan knows how to operate, especially in crunch time when other coaches have had a head start.

In Year 2, the Alabama native and his crew start hunting for stars who will fit the culture that the Maroon and White have been known for. Grit. Toughness. Relentlessness. Fearlessness.

Now, the process of finding those leaders who can take this program to the next stage begins. Bucky Ball is known for its style of play. The Aggies will search for someone who embodies a disciplined, pace-and-style of play. There will be shooters who can bury 3-pointers that they’ll need, so finding the right guy for the job will knock down shots around the perimeter, and don’t forget that they will need to be sized underneath to protect the basket and bank shots of the window.

There were four players who no longer had eligibility because their eligibility had expired: Rylan Griffen, Jacari Lane, Ali Dibba, and Marcus Hill. Agee, the team's captain, will no longer be in the locker room with Federiko Federiko, but forward Mackenzie Mgbako will be there, so pairing a tall playmaker with the other forwards still in the room will be beneficial for winning rebound battles and imposing dominance inside.

It’s simple. Find perimeter shooters and get size for inside.

Holloway’s Production

Replacing Holloway could be hard because, when his name was called, he was always ready to go in and make a difference. In the Round of 32, being the highest scorer on A&M is a perfect example: he recorded 12 points in 22 minutes, going 4 of 6 from the field. In that loss to Houston, he was also 2 of 2 from beyond the arc, where he was also 2 of 2 from the line.

As a shooter, the 6-foot-1 playmaker wrapped up the season 50.5 percent from the field and was a 40 percent shooter from deep. He hauled in 1.7 boards on average and registered 1.8 assists.

Since the skills are no longer being offered for McMillan and Co., the Aggies have to search for a better replacement in a super-competitive market that puts them in a position to cut the nets down.