Texas A&M in Pursuit of Elite Transfer Portal Guard

Year one in College Station for head coach Bucky McMillan with the Texas A&M Aggies can and should be written up as a success, as the new Aggies head man was able to guide his new squad to a 22-12 overall record, 11-7 conference record, and tied for fourth in the SEC.

Adding to the success of his first season, McMillan and the Aggies made it to the NCAA Tournament, something that is usually not promised to any first-year head coach. Texas A&M went further than just making the tournament, getting a win in the first round as McMillan earned the first NCAA Tournament win of his career.

Now, as the dust settles on the 2025-26 season, McMillan will be tasked with looking ahead at his second season in charge of the Aggies with his biggest priority being building out his roster for the next fall. And the Aggies look to make a move with one of the top players available in the transfer portal.

Texas A&M in the Mix for Priority Transfer Portal Target

VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. reacts after a play against the North Carolina Tar Heels in overtime. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, TexAgs' Luke Evangelist reported that the Aggies are in contention and in the mix in the recruiting battle for VCU Rams transfer guard Terrence Hill Jr., who was a member of the Rams squad that pulled off the upset that knocked off the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The guard just wrapped his sophomore season with VCU, as he ended the year as the team's leading scorer, averaging 15 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field, 37 percent from three-point range and 84.4 percent from the free throw line.

Not only was Hill Jr. the Rams' top scoring option, but he was also the top playmaker, averaging 2.8 assists along with 2.7 rebounds on a team that went 28-8 and finished tied for first in the Atlantic 10 conference during the regular season and won the conference tournament

The Aggies aren't in the battle as other top teams in the SEC are in contention for the six-foot-three, Oregon native, with the likes of Arkansas, Florida, and Texas all looking to add the transfer. Teams outside of the SEC are looking to make a run at the guard with Kansas, Baylor and USC also in the mix.

VCU's upset over North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament was Hill Jr.'s best game of the season as the guard notched a season-high 34 points while shooting 13 of 23 from the field and a fiery 7 of 10 from beyond the arc.

The Aggies should be looking for a high-profile offensive playmaker who can be the engine of McMillan's offense in the transfer portal, and Hill Jr. fits the bill, making his recruitment an obvious priority over the next few days.

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