Texas A&M Transfer Pop Isaacs Receives Great Injury News Ahead of 2025 Preseason
A whirlwind offseason has been in full swing for Texas A&M basketball with the April hiring of a new head coach Bucky McMillan, and a full roster overhaul has been underway since his arrival. Starting with just one player on the active roster, McMillan had to work quickly to give the Aggies a fighting chance in 2025.
Ten transfers made their way to College Station for McMillan's first year at the helm of the A&M program, one of which being guard Pop Isaacs out of Creighton. A six-foot-two offensive spark, Isaacs joins the Aggies after a hip injury sidelined him after just eight games in his junior season.
Now, only a few months away from preseason scrimmages and an October exhibition match with the Arizona State Sun Devils, McMillan announced on Wednesday that Isaacs is on track to be ready for September preseason activities.
Beginning A New Chapter
Isaacs began his career at Texas Tech, where he enjoyed success with the Red Raiders after averaging 15.9 points per game in two years. However, a civil complaint that was ultimately dismissed brought a rift between Isaacs and Texas Tech, ultimately resulting in his transfer out of Lubbock.
A clean slate was found with Creighton, where Isaacs was on track to become a star with the Blue Jays after multiple 25+ point outings against the likes of Texas A&M and Kansas, among others. However, his rise to prominence in the Big East was derailed after a hip injury ended his junior campaign after only 8 games.
Rather than choosing to return to the Blue Jays, Isaacs sought an opportunity elsewhere to get himself one more clean slate to work off of. In April, Isaacs announced his intent to transfer to national title runner-up Houston and contend for a starting role there.
However, with the departure of former A&M head coach Buzz Williams to Maryland, the temptation to transfer to a new blossoming program seemed to be the difference maker for Isaacs. With a complete overhaul of both staff and roster, a spot with the Aggies means an opportunity to take the next step in one of the most dominant conferences in the country.
Getting back into live practice will help McMillan get an idea of what Isaacs can bring to the table, and with luck, his return will bring an offensive energy to the A&M program that it hasn't seen in such a defense-first program apart from a few outliers.