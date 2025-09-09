All Aggies

Texas A&M Announces Official 2025 Men’s Basketball Schedule

Texas A&M will ease into conference play with its new-look squad.

DJ Burton

Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) reacts during their second round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 13, 2025.
Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) reacts during their second round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 13, 2025. / Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Texas A&M has taken another massive step closer to the Bucky McMillan era of Aggie Hoops officially being underway. 

The Texas A&M basketball program has gone through a whirlwind of an offseason after coach Buzz Williams announced his departure for Maryland at the beginning of April. Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts underwent a frantic yet methodical search for the Aggies' next leader and determined that McMillan was the man for the job. 

On Tuesday morning, Texas A&M announced its official schedule for the 2025-26 season via a post from the team’s official X account. 

A Look at Texas A&M’s Road Ahead

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams and guard Wade Taylor IV
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams and guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts after the win over Yale Bulldogs at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The new era kicks off with a neutral-site matchup with the Arizona State Sun Devils, the first true test for the McMillan-led Aggies. 

In a stark contrast to last season, Texas A&M has a relatively weak non-conference slate. McMillan does not have any experience as the head coach of an SEC program and will need to gather a good feel for his squad. McMillan took the reins pretty late in the offseason in comparison to other coaches and had to build his squad from the ground up, exclusively through the transfer portal. Considering the circumstances, he put together a really impressive squad, landing star guard Pop Isaacs, Spanish star Rubén Dominguez, forward Mackenzie Mgbako and impressive big man Federiko Federiko. McMillan believes the squad he has built has what it takes to continue playing through March. 

"This is about this group coming together with lots of new faces,” McMillan told Jon Rothstein back in June. “I always expect to be in the NCAA Tournament, and I expect that when we get there to win there. All the guys we've recruited think the same way."

The biggest obstacle in the Aggies’ way to the NCAA Tournament will be the gauntlet of an SEC schedule the team has to face. The Aggies lucked out with hosting Kentucky, Florida and Ole Miss, but have an absolute gauntlet of a road schedule. Texas A&M will take trips to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, all tough opponents. 

"It's a great league to be in,” McMillan said. “If you can compete at a high level in the SEC, you've got a chance when the majority of teams are making the tournament…Being in this league, you'll be tournament-ready. This is a place that can win championships in the SEC."

The Fightin’ Farmers close out their regular season with a road trip to LSU, and then the SEC Tournament from March 11 to March 15. 

