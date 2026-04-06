Texas A&M Should Pursue These Transfer Portal Players to Replace Josh Holloway

Get ready.

That phone is about to start ringing, and one line will be Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan, who will be one of the hundreds of coaches that are going to add pieces to their 2026-27 roster.

The transfer portal has been full of players who have been anxious for weeks now to find a new home, and it officially starts this week when decisions can finally be made.

Who are players that could be targeted in this first offseason that McMillan and Co. have had the full period of time to search for shooters to bring in?

Stefan Vaaks

Feb 14, 2026; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence College Friars guard Stefan Vaaks (7) dunks during the first half of the game against the St. John’s University Red Storm at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | Natalie Reid-Imagn Images

Right now, the hottest name on the market when it comes to shooting guards is Stefan Vaaks, who came over from Estonia and made a huge difference for Providence in his only year there. He’ll be entering his sophomore season and is a young star who can thrive in a system that McMillan runs at an uptempo pace.

Vaaks averaged 15.8 points per game to go along with his 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. After having a phenomenal showing with the Friars, he was ready to find a culture that could take him to the NCAA Tournament and bring out the best in him. It would make total sense to let a guy come and learn while still seeing plenty of time on the floor and be the star of the future.

Isiah Harwell

Feb 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars guard Isiah Harwell (1) makes a pass against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

This is a gutsy call to make, but one that might pay off down the line, as Isiah Harwell is also a young baller who is interested in finding a school that offers him the best. Houston wasn’t the program that did that, as he had to wait his turn and ride the bench at times when he could have been used more.

In McMillan’s system, Harwell would adapt to the constant pressure on defense that the staff likes to put on opponents, and he would come from a school that prided itself on its defense. Imagine that half-court pressure and full-court press, to go along with the perimeter shooting that he would be able to have. Harwell could flourish in it and be a face of the program for the next three years.

Dedan Thomas Jr.

Oct 15, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; LSU Tigers guard Dedan Thomas Jr. talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

LSU is missing out on Dedan Thomas Jr., but the 6-foot-1 star wanted to offer his skills to other teams he hopes can bring out his best season as a player. Yes, he has dealt with an injury, but programs have to be willing to roll the dice with a player and trust that they will produce numbers over the span of time with a team.

Thomas Jr. is one of those players with a high basketball IQ who will attack downhill. He’ll also nail his shots and can adjust to a system that values a fast-paced, high-assist style. A&M was one of the best schools for assists, and if that carries over to next season, why not bring someone who will boost those numbers even more? He averaged 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. Never count this one out.