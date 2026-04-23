Texas A&M Wins Commitment Of 4-Star Guard Over Purdue, Virginia

The Texas A&M Aggies are adding one of the top guards in the state to their 2027 recruiting class this offseason.

After making noise on the transfer portal side of things, the Aggies made more headlines on Thursday by landing four-star guard Chase Richardson. Texas A&M beat out some major programs for Richardson, including Purdue, Virginia, Nebraska and Notre Dame among others.

A product of Friendswood, TX in the southeast Houston area, Richardson now becomes the first commitment in the 2027 recruiting class for the Aggies, who will certainly look to add to that list as the offseason continues on. He is the No. 6 player in Texas and the No. 84 overall prospect in the 2027 class, per 247Sports' rankings.

What Chase Richardson Said About Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Richardson said that he envisions himself growing into a "great point guard" with Texas A&M and head coach Bucky McMillan.

"I think Coach Bucky can develop me into a great point guard who can thrive in his fast-paced system early," Richardson told 247Sports.

The Aggies had multiple talented guards on the roster this past season but lacked a full-time point guard. Richardson will now hope to become the future of that position for the Aggies as the program settles into the McMillan era in College Station.

It's clear that Richardson has some major potential based on his list of offers, which, along with the finalists, includes those from Georgia, Xavier, Miami, Iowa, Arizona State, Cal, Maryland, Ole Miss, SMU, Penn State, Oklahoma State and many more.

In order to land Richardson, McMillan beat out some big-name coaches like Matt Painter (Purdue), Chris Beard (Ole Miss), Ben McCollum (Iowa), Ryan Odum (Virginia) and Jai Lucas (Miami) among others. That's an impressive feat that should give Aggie fans even more hope for what's ahead under their new head coach.

Richardson took official visits with Purdue, Nebraska and Virginia, with Texas A&M hosting him on April 10. He was even in attendance for Texas A&M's baseball series-opening win over the Texas Longhorns on the Friday of his visit to College Station.

Though some of Texas A&M's portal additions like PJ Haggerty and Bryson Warren have been taking up most of the offseason spotlight for the program, the addition of Richardson to the 2027 cycle certainly deserves attention.

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