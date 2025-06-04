Wade Taylor Posts Cryptic Message After Workout With Dallas Mavericks
Wade Taylor IV made his name known in College Station thanks to his electric style of play on the hardwood of Reed Arena and wherever else he and the Texas A&M Aggies played.
With his keen court vision, pinpoint three-point accuracy, and all-around leadership abilities on and off the court, there should be no surprise that Taylor became the second player to have his number honored in the Reed Arena rafters, along with Acie Law IV's no. 1 jersey.
His senior year of play now officially behind him, it's now time for the Dallas native to take his skills to the next level against the best of the best in the NBA.
However, it seems that if everything can go Wade's way when the night of the draft comes, he might not have to leave his hometown of Dallas.
Tuesday afternoon, the Aggie star completed a pre-draft workout with the Dallas Mavericks, and afterwards made a post on his Instagram story, which featured a Mavericks jersey with the number nine, and a caption that read "shoutout to the (crib)," paying homage to his hometown team that at one point featured stars such as Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, and their current head coach Jason Kidd.
It's unclear if Taylor is hinting at a potential Summer League deal with the Mavs should he go undrafted or if he is just simply thanking Dallas for a pre-draft workout. Either way, it's clear that Taylor has received some legit NBA interest after a long college career.
The Mavericks drafting Taylor in the 2025 NBA Draft would align the all-time A&M scoring record holder with star players such as Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, the latter of which is still recovering from a torn ACL.
The entire city of Dallas is still recovering from what might be the most surprising trade in NBA history which resulted in Davis heading to Dallas and then-Mavs star Luka Doncic going to the Los Angeles Lakers, a move that baffled fans and the league alike.
And even though his two star teammates are past their respective primes, they are still capable of leading a team to success and carry a level of professional experience that would be nothing but favorable for a young star such as Taylor.