Dallas Cowboys Host Texas A&M Aggies Star on Top-30 NFL Draft Visit
With the NFL Draft now just weeks away, Texas A&M Aggies star edge rusher Shemar Stewart is busy taking visits to the franchises potentially interested in selecting him.
Teams get to invite their top-30 prospects for visits to their facilities, which, as you can imagine, for a projected first-round pick like Stewart means a busy travel schedule over the coming weeks. One of his latest trips has seen him remain in the Lone Star State as he arrived in Dallas on Thursday for a visit with the Cowboys.
According to a report from The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler, Stewart met with the Cowboys over dinner Thursday night. Before completing his time with the Cowboys on Friday, he'll go through the formal visit of their facilities.
With the No. 12 overall pick, Stewart could legitimately be in play for the Cowboys. Although, with two-time All-Pro Micah Parsons already on the roster, edge rusher might not be the biggest need for Dallas.
Yet, with the way the draft works, a team's first-round pick doesn't always end up filling their biggest need. Sometimes, depending on the situation, teams will end up taking the best player available. Which if Stewart is on the board come pick No. 12 Stewart could very well fit that bill.
During his time speaking to the media at Texas A&M's Pro Day, Stewart revealed that the thought of pairing up with Parsons was an intriguing one.
"Obviously I have to go through the learning curve," Stewart said. "It's gonna be a big, major learning curve going from college to the pros. So I just have to sit back and take some notes from him. And also, if we get together, it could be a crazy one-two punch on the d-line."
Parsons would be quite the mentor for Stewart. In just four seasons, Parsons has already totaled 52.5 sacks, 256 tackles, 63 for a loss, and 112 quarterback hits. The selection of Stewart would give Parsons a pass-rushing partner, something they lost this offseason when veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence left in free agency.