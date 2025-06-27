2025 Texas A&M Football Position Preview: Quarterbacks
The Texas A&M Aggies haven't really had a mainstay at quarterback since the days of Kellen Mond in College Station.
Ever since then, it's been a carousel of guys year in and year out, such as Haynes King and Conner Weigman, both of whom have moved on to different collegiate teams.
But with the emergence of Marcel Reed last season, especially after leading the comeback win over LSU, that issue could be a thing of the past for Mike Elko and crew.
The 2025 Texas A&M Quarterbacks
And even if Marcel Reed somehow doesn't work out or if he should suffer an injury, the Maroon and White do have their options under center times like that.
With that being said, here is a breakdown of each Aggie quarterback currently on the roster.
Marcel Reed, redshirt sophomore
Marcel Reed. "The Man" for Mike Elko right now.
Reed first burst onto the scene in Aggieland during the team's loss to Oklahoma State in the 2023 Texas Bowl after quarterback Jaylen Henderson was injured on the opening drive. So, when Reed was brought in to replace Weigman when he got injured in the opener against Notre Dame, the 12th Man knew what to expect.
And when Reed took a 17-7 deficit at halftime against LSU and turned it into a 38-23 manhandling of the Tigers, suspicions were confirmed that Reed was the one to lead the Aggies going forward.
Unfortunately, the Aggies only won one of their next five games after that monumental win over LSU, but with Reed more comfortable in Elko's scheme as the full-time starter, better results can be expected in the 2025 season.
Reed played in 11 games in the 2024 season, completing 147 of 240 passes for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns, while only throwing six interceptions and adding 543 yards and seven scores on the ground.
Jacob Zeno, redshirt senior
One shiny new arm that Elko and the coaches picked up out of the NCAA Transfer Portal is former UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno, who will be spending his final collegiate season in College Station.
Zeno saw a stark contrast in his 2024 numbers than he did in 2023, only throwing for 819 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 as opposed to the 3,126 yards and 20 touchdowns he passed for in 2023.
Zeno spent a trio of years in Baylor before moving to Birmingham for the next three years, so Zeno should be familiar with this region of Texas.
The redshirt senior isn't quite the dual-threat merchant that Reed is, but can definitely still get the job done.
Miles O'Neill, freshman
O'Neill only saw action in one game for the Aggies last year, relieving Marcel Reed during the team's 38-3 blowout win over New Mexico State, where he completed five of six attempted passes and also threw a touchdown to Ashton Bethel-Roman, the first touchdown of each of their college careers.
Needless to say, Texas A&M is still in good hands at quarterback, Marcel Reed or not.