3 Bold Predictions For Texas A&M vs. Florida
When the Florida Gators visit Aggieland, everyone will have their eyes on whether coach Billy Napier can help his team pull off another upset after defeating the Texas Longhorns 29-21 last weekend.
As for the Texas A&M Aggies, coach Mike Elko is attempting to keep his team on track to make its first-ever SEC Championship Game and secure a spot under the new college football playoff format, where 12 teams make the dance.
Does quarterback Marcel Reed have enough in the tank to keep the train rolling, or does QB DJ Lagway have another upset brewing? On Saturday evening at Kyle Field, the college football world will soon find out what happens in another massive SEC matchup, and these are predictions of what to expect to see.
Reed Destroys Florida Secondary
If nobody knew by now, the Aggies have great wide receivers who have embarrassed secondaries for weeks now. There’s an argument that this could be the best receiving duo that the Aggies have seen in over 10 years.
The star athlete from Nashville, Tennessee, has shown his athleticism every week and has continued to progress in every game. With 1,256 yards and 11 touchdowns, the QB has the eye coordination and pocket awareness that the Gators won’t be ready for.
Wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver have been Reed’s go-to targets this season and should be again on Saturday night. The defensive backs for Florida, who include Jordan Castell, Bryce Thornton, and Devin Moore, struggle to have leverage and limit the open space, which allows Reed to sling passes easily.
Even though Florida limited QB Arch Manning to under 300 yards in the air, that doesn't happen this time. Reed gets at least 300 yards and three passing touchdowns.
Rueben Owens Registers Two Touchdowns
The El Campo, Texas, product stepped up big when his name got called in last week’s affair against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. With 142 yards on the ground from 21 touches, the speedster maneuvered his way through traffic and filled the hole when running back Le’Veon Moss wasn’t able to be on the field.
Expect the offensive coordinator, Collin Klein, to mix it up more this week, where Owens gets more carries. The Florida defense shut down the Texas rush attack, but to do it two weeks in a row is too tall a task. Explosive plays get registered for Owens and will be huge in the screen game that A&M likes to implement in its formula for success. Two touchdowns in the red zone give the offensive line momentum to continue dominating the line of scrimmage and give A&M the advantage.
DJ Lagway Has A Big Day Against A&M's Secondary
Two yards was all Lagway was short of last week to record a 300-yard passing game. The wideouts Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown Ⅲ accumulated 183 yards alone.
The last two weeks, the Aggies have only allowed one third-down conversion. That number at least doubles because the Gators have elite talent that moves the chains quickly and efficiently.
Safeties Marcus Ratcliffe and Dalton Brooks, along with cornerbacks Will Lee Ⅲ, Tyreek Chappell, and DJ Hicks, have been lights out. Against QBs Blake Shapen and Jackson Arnold, the coverage was outstanding, allowing 142 yards to Shapen and only 125 to Arnold.
While this should continue against Florida, there is likely going to be a wide receiving core that breaks out and forces A&M to change its defensive formula. That happens on Saturday, but is Florida’s offense talented enough to pull out another road victory in front of the 12th Man?