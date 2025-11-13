3 Bold Predictions for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina
The Texas A&M Aggies host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday hoping for a bit of revenge after last year's loss.
Coach Mike Elko hopes that his team won’t fumble a game that his team is favored in, but given any week in college football, upsets are a very real possibility—just like last year.
Could the Gamecocks upset the Aggies on the road in front of the 12th man that hasn’t witnessed a game at Kyle Field in nearly a month? Will quarterback LaNorris Sellers live up to the hype, or will one of the front-runners in the Heisman candidate conversation, Marcel Reed, have the final word this go around?
Here are three wild predictions that we think will happen in College Station on Saturday morning.
Aggies’ Tight Ends Combine For 100 Yards
One of the keys to winning for Elko & Co. is to generate early momentum by getting the tight ends feeling good. That starts early in the first half between the trio of Theo Melin-Ohrstrom, Nate Boerkircher and Amari Niblack. Against Missouri, all three players had at least one reception, and each catch was crucial in building confidence for the final three weeks.
In the touchdown category, the group didn’t combine for a score, so the recipe will call to get Reed’s big boys involved. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein finds a way to add a couple of plays that are a specific design to target the tight ends. Once A&M gets in the red zone, this should be where the TEs are at work because of each one having the ability to win one-on-one matchups in a mismatch that they’ll win.
Melin Ohrstrom only has 124 yards from his 15 receptions. Boerkircher leads the group with two touchdowns but has only 117 yards on the season, while Niblack has the fewest touchdowns, receptions, and yards out of the group. Something screams out like it's only a matter of time before everyone starts talking more about how exceptional the talent is in this room.
Ashton Bethel-Roman Registers Two Scores
When Reed needs someone to make a play when he gets in trouble, ABR has been there when he’s been in the formation.
Concepion has 12 receptions for 242 yards along with two touchdowns this season. One of his best skills is climbing the ladder to make a contested catch against a defender. Two of his highlight catches that come to mind were the one made in the LSU game, which was one-handed, as well as the one against Missouri last weekend in the end zone.
There have been several defenses that have chosen to double-team KC Concepcion or Mario Craver, which has opened up the passing window to the chest or extended arms of ABR. South Carolina is going to have its hands full and be tested often in the secondary. Since the focus will be on the other two weapons, ABR posts his best numbers in the Maroon and White.
Taurean York Racks Up 12 tackles
The Temple, Texas, native has been one of the best players on the A&M defense. Nearly every time York is in the game, he is a tackling machine. There’s a great instinct he contains when he gets the signal to blitz. He’s the heart and soul of the defense, who knows how to make adjustments as the offense changes the play.
On the season, he has had one sack with 20 solo tackles. In the nine games he has participated in, he has registered 47 total tackles and has had 27 assists. Additionally, he’s forced one fumble and recovered one fumble.
In two of his games against UTSA and Mississippi State, he accumulated two of his best performances as an Aggie, earning 10 tackles in each appearance. There’s only room for improvement for the linebacker, and this is the perfect game to collect a record against a struggling offense led by LaNorris Sellers.