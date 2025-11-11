How Defensive Position Groups Graded Out in Texas A&M's Win Over Missouri
Texas A&M football rendered the Missouri Tigers nearly completely one-dimensional on offense, thanks heavily in part by the stellar pass rush that has been known as one of college football's best. The secondary was the perfect complement to their brothers in the trenches, allowing just seven completions.
It was a strong team effort aside from the occasional chunk play that was surrendered on the ground or a busted coverage, however, the Aggies' defense kept head coach Mike Elko's squad in the driver's seat for the entire duration of the contest.
With that said, let's take a dive into the grades A&M's defensive position groups took home from Memorial Stadium.
Defensive Line/Edges: B+
Giving up 207 yards on the ground sounds like a recipe for disaster but when the defensive line is putting enough pressure to render a freshman quarterback nearly obsolete, there's not really a grudge that can be held against one of the top sacking units in the country.
Defensive end Cashius Howell did what he does best when he's not being held every other play and that's attacking the passer with extreme prejudice. A strip sack helped the Bowling Green transfer reach double digit sacks for the first time in his career and the rest of the Aggie line kept the Tigers a one-trick pony through four quarters.
Linebackers: A+
The rise of linebacker Daymion Sanford has been among the most impactful moments to happen in A&M's historic 2025 season. A junior out of Katy, Sanford has filled in the shoes of linebacker Scooby Williams with strength and grit, forcing a fumble which resulted in an Aggie touchdown.
As for team captain linebacker Taurean York, his football IQ was on full display as the Missouri offensive line was left helpless at times as the junior from Temple was able to alert his teammates of the coming attack Zollers was planning ahead.
Defensive Backs: A
Utter dominance by the Aggie secondary is what kept the Missouri in check all night. Freshman quarterback Matt Zollers was held completely in check as he was able to complete just 7 passes for under 80 yards. Not to mention safety Dalton Brooks racking up 48 yards rushing.
To make matters worse for the rookie passer, just three of those passes were beyond the line of scrimmage, with cornerbacks Will Lee III and Dezz Ricks keeping the Tigers' passing attack at bay and unthreatening to the A&M lead. A few penalties will have to be clean up, however, to keep the machine rolling.