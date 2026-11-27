One of college football’s biggest rivalries takes place in the final week of the regular season.

Texas A&M vs. Texas.

Mike Elko vs. Steve Sarkisian.

It’s the third time these two premier programs have faced off since both were members of the SEC. The Aggies-Longhorns rivalry dates back to 1894, when the two first squared off before the showdown was put on hiatus after the 2011 season.

Now, the two schools clash in Aggieland for “Hate Week,” and the Maroon and White will hope to knock off the Burnt Orange. With that said, these are three bold predictions for this Friday’s matchup.

Arch Manning Tosses 5+ Touchdowns

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, quarterback Arch Manning has thrown 4 touchdowns only once, and this could be trending toward one of his biggest games against a struggling A&M secondary. All of the bragging rights are on the line, so why not let the football fly this Friday? I definitely could see this happening.

An interesting note: the highly talented Manning has never logged a 5+ touchdown day, so this could be a stretch. He has accumulated five or more scores in his career, but not all came from slinging the football around. The games in which the New Orleans native had 5+ total touchdowns were against UTSA in 2024, San Jose State in 2025, and Arkansas in 2025. Maybe it will happen again?

A&M has struggled in coverage. Their best backfield player has arguably been cornerback Dezz Ricks, so he’ll need to be on his A game, with help from a couple of teammates like Dalton Brooks and Julio Humphrey. Watch for those dangerous wide receivers Manning has out wide like Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley.

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Marcel Reed Rushes For 3+ Touchdowns

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates his running touchdown with teammates during the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Somehow, I believe there is no way Marcel Reed won't step on that field for the game against Texas. He has lost the last two games against them and made some comments back in the spring that raised a ton of attention. Clearly, there is some emotion behind this matchup, and he hates Burnt Orange.

His mobility gives the Maroon and White their best chance to attack this defense. Although Elko recently said Reed isn't a running quarterback, a significant part of his success comes when he takes off and is off to the races, tucking it and running. He is comfortable in an RPO offense, and when play calls are dialed up for him to burst into open field, the offense often moves the chains more efficiently.

Over Reed’s career, he has posted 17 touchdowns with an average of 4.1 yards per carry over his 313 attempts. Not every quarterback in college football has that ability to scramble and gain yardage with what defenses are offering. A handful of times, zone-read pulls have gone his way thanks to his elusiveness. He has only had three all season, for 206 yards on the ground, and he has nothing to lose. Mark him down for three rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Horton Outduels Cam Coleman

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Isaiah Horton (7) catches a pass during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If anyone remembers, it was rumored that one of the top destinations for Auburn transfer Cam Coleman might be A&M. Instead, he chose a different route and will play in Austin instead of College Station.

The Aggies instead snagged Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton, one of the offense’s best weapons. It was a major priority for Elko to bring him to Aggieland, in part because of his frame and ability to locate the football. His catch radius, experience in heavyweight programs, and veteran leadership also factored into the decision.

Now, two of the SEC's more respected wide receivers meet again and hope to outshine the other. Horton has 31 receptions for 433 yards and four touchdowns, while Coleman has 24 catches for 425 yards and seven touchdowns. Horton has not had a 100+ yard game, and Coleman has only one. Both will have a ton of attention on them, and in what will be Horton’s last game at Kyle Field, he goes off with a major statement.

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