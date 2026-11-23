As the 2026 regular season is a game away from reaching its close, Texas A&M football may just release a sigh of relief no matter what the result is against Texas on Black Friday. After being ranked in the top 10 of the preseason AP Poll, the Aggies have sputtered down into a dismal 4-7 record without a single ranked victory.

Losing former offensive coordinator Collin Klein to coach his alma mater was bound to bring growing pains; the Aggies' total regression in scoring has been something for the record books. Unfortunately for head coach Mike Elko's squad, it's for all the wrong reasons, even with a change in quarterback against the Sooners.

While Elko isn't the one calling plays on offense specifically, there are plenty of choices that the third-year coach has made that have thrown the Aggies in a once-unimaginable hole. So what are they, and where does the blame lie en route to what is sure to be a tumultuous offseason? Let's take a look.

Internal Hiring Failures

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

There was reason to believe that promoting wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins to fill Klein's role would help the Aggies pick up where they left off a season ago, but that couldn't be further from the truth. In five of their seven losses, A&M failed to score more than 10 points and has looked completely out of place at times. In fact, the Aggies have scored three or more touchdowns just twice this season against Power 4 opponents.

For some, it seemed exclusively a quarterback Marcel Reed problem, who had just eight touchdowns to nine interceptions before being benched against the Sooners, but the results told the tale of that assumption. Despite backup Brady Hart having a decent touchdown drive in the second quarter, the same inadequacies lingered; that lone score was all the Aggies could manage.

The players brought in via portal haven't been much to write home about either, as the protection Reed and Hart have put up with this year has been anything but. Reed has been sacked 17 times this year, and when defenders haven't gotten their hands on him, they've been forcing errant throws and costly turnovers.

Defensively, the Aggies have stepped up in recent weeks, but thanks to an internal hire for the defensive coordinator job and portal additions not panning out as expected, there's blame there too. A&M was top 10 nationally in sacks last year, while in 2026, they just now reached the same number of sacks that defensive lineman Cashius Howell had in 2025.

No matter how it's spun, it has been mismanagement that has led the Aggies astray, and it'll be up to Elko to hire someone to challenge next year. But willingness is one thing, because A&M will need something else in their next hire: experience and results.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.