Nothing has gone right for the Texas A&M Aggies this season. That's even with a quarterback change, hoping an unlikely spark would get the team to better offensive play that has plagued the team since the beginning of the year.

That didn't happen in the loss against the Oklahoma Sooners, and fans hoping it would, and willing Brady Hart into being the hero the program needed, even he couldn't overcome an obstacle that has been an issue since week one.

For as much as the roster was revamped, the offensive line was one of them, losing four of the five starters to the NFL Draft, and the replacements have struggled, to put it lightly, preventing any success from truly happening on the offensive side of the ball.

A Season-Long Theme for the Offensive Line

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) blocks during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a lot of conversation about the status of the Aggies' offense, and while the quarterback play certainly bears some blame, there are a ton of problems across the entire unit at every position.

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No group has taken a step back more than the offensive line. While they were the biggest strength of the offense last season, they are the biggest liability this season, struggling to move the line of scrimmage in the rushing game, and failing to provide adequate pass protection.

That's been a point of emphasis as the offensive line isn't allowing long-developing passing plays, of 10 yards or more, to truly develop, forcing rushed throws before a receiver breaks in the route, allowing a sack, or forcing a throwaway.

Interestingly enough, it really isn't the entire offensive line struggling either. Wilkin Formby, Tyree Adams, and Mark Nabou Jr. have been three of the highest-graded offensive linemen all season, and coincidentally, are all the most veteran of the group.

The interior has been the main problem, but that's a massive issue. Nabou can only pick left or right, not both. Running up the middle creates a problem, and teams can read outside runs more easily. Linebackers blitzing up the middle are easier for a quarterback to spot, but are also harder to avoid.

Systematically, the entire Aggies offense is broken, and perhaps broken beyond repair. Even a change at quarterback can't mask struggles where it matters: on the offensive line. There is one more game left in the season, and then head coach Mike Elko will be back to the drawing board to revamp the trenches, and time is running out to get it right.

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