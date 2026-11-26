The game everyone waits for when the college football schedule comes out is finally here.

Texas A&M vs. Texas in the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown.

Will the Aggies prevail and possibly eliminate the Longhorns' playoff chances? Who knows, but head coach Steve Sarkisian is hoping to remain undefeated against head coach Mike Elko since the rivalry returned.

This Black Friday game has the ABC primetime slot at 6:30 p.m. and takes place at Kyle Field, so all the attention will turn to how this game shakes out, and this is what the Texas A&M Aggies ON SI staff believes the outcome will look like.

Kolton Becker

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) throws a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A&M has had one of its worst seasons in recent history. No one is shying away from that, but this is a rivalry game, and everyone knows what that means. The intensity picks up. Emotions run high, and bragging rights are on the line.

The Aggies now no longer have a shot at making a bowl game, so they are playing for pride and the logo on their uniforms. As for the Longhorns, they are playing to stay in the playoff conversation and possibly make it to the last SEC Championship Game.

Going into this contest, all the talk is about what the quarterback play will look like. A&M has quarterback questions, and Texas doesn’t, but it all comes down to how well quarterback Arch Manning plays under pressure. Can the Burnt Orange take care of the football, and can the Maroon and White get some consistent quarterback play whether it's Marcel Reed, Brady Hart, or even Helaman Casuga?

The Longhorns have the better quarterback and also have a better defense. Elko & Co. have left little hope for the 12th Man this season and fall short for a third straight season, with major offseason questions that must be addressed as soon as possible.

Texas 37, Texas A&M 23

Seth Dowdle

Texas A&M’s sorry season ends with a wimper as the Longhorns storm into Kyle Field and absolutely lay the hammer down.

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Texas 30, Texas A&M 10

Aaron Raley

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Head coach Mike Elko watches the first half of play against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Texas A&M season is coming to an end this Friday, something I'm sure many fans are elated about. Unless the team has magically learned how to not collapse in all areas of the game in the fourth quarter, you can go ahead and extend the “Days Since Texas A&M Defeated Texas” by another 365 days.

Do I believe in miracles? Yes, but not here, unfortunately.

Texas 27, Texas A&M 14

JD Andress

The wheels have fallen off on the season for the Aggies and while rivalries are often heated, and anything can happen regarding upsets, that won't be the case here.

Texas 31, Texas A&M 6

Noah Ruiz

Not much to say about this one, other than the fact that despite having two very different records, this game means the same to both teams.

Texas A&M 20, Texas 17

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