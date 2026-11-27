Texas A&M isn't choosing between Marcel Reed and Brady Hart for its season finale against Texas. Apparently, the Aggies are going with both.

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Texas A&M plans to use both quarterbacks Friday night as Mike Elko searches for a way to upset the third-ranked Longhorns. The decision comes less than a week after Hart made his first career start in place of Reed during the Aggies' 28-7 loss to Oklahoma.

Elko declined to name a starter earlier in the week, saying the staff would go with whoever gave Texas A&M the best chance to win. It turns out that may require more than one quarterback.

Two Quarterbacks, One Struggling Offense

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed handled most of the work under center before being benced late in the Nov. 14 loss to Tennessee. His struggles have been one of the defining problems of a season that began with massive expectations and will most likely end without a bowl game. Reed's regressive campaign, which has seen him throw for 1,712 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions, was about as disappointing of a return as one could ask from a player that led the Aggies to the College Football Playoff in 2025.

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Hart provided a different look against Oklahoma, particularly when he pushed the ball downfield. He competed a 36-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Horton and showed some promise on a handful of throws, but his first start was hardly a breakthrough. If anything it just exhibited how broken Texas A&M's offense truly is.

The two offer different possibilities. Reed's mobility could provide an escape from pressure, while Hart has shown a willingness to challenge defenses through the air. Neither approach has been a panacea for the Aggies' struggles, but combining the two is an intriguing option for the final game of the year.

Texas was prepared for this, however. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier this week that his team was ready for both quarterbacks, making this reported decision unsurprising to the folks from Austin in what's one of the most important contests of the season.

For the Aggies, the stakes are simpler. Texas A&M enters the Lone Star Showdown at 4-7, having lost four straight games, while Texas still has an opportunity to reach the SEC Championship Game. Elko's team has scored seven points in each of its past two contests, and a quarterback rotation won't mean much unless the offense begins producing something.

Still, Texas A&M has one last chance to give its fans a reason to celebrate. It appears the Aggies will use both quarterbacks to do it.

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