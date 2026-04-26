Texas A&M Running Back Goes Undrafted In 2026 NFL Draft

Former starting Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, but many Aggie fans are left wondering who is next up as the new No. 1 running back next season.

Right now, there are several options to lean on as Texas A&M’s running back room is known to roll with throwing out several threats on the field to bull doze defenders and truck their way onto the end zone.

Options that the Maroon and White have include Rueben Owens, Jamarion Morrow, Tiger Riden, Jr., KJ Edwards, Carsyn Baker, and Ramarian Tillman. Each one of them will receive reps in practice and get their opportunity to make their way up the depth chart. Texas A&M running backs coach Trooper Taylor has to help make that decision about who will be the primary, but signs point to plenty of rotation.

Aggies Running Back Depth

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The native of El Campo, Texas, is expected to get the nod as the starting running back. Owens has shown enough over the last two seasons in Aggieland that he could be the man who works his way up the ladder to earn that privilege. He’s shown maturity over the past several years. He’s got the leadership. He’s unselfish. It’s also notable to see the encouragement he brings as he uplifts his teammates, no matter who is in there getting the carries.

Another star that has emerged is Morrow, who had a big spring game and ended his season on a high note. He spoke to the media after the Maroon and White Spring Game and was positive in his remarks, showing how he has grown in every moment he’s been given. Morrow had 43 carries for 182 yards last season with one touchdown. Expect those numbers to increase in a year when he will prove the doubters wrong.

One of the stars the 12th Man has also invested a lot of time in watching as he has evolved is Riden. He’s a native of DeSoto, Texas, and was a 4-star recruit who is putting in the work every day to show he has the gas in his tank. There were only 11 touches last year that went for a total of 45 yards with one score. There is enough momentum and confidence for him to be a fantastic asset.

Heavily recruited stars in this room were also Edwards, Baker, and Tillman, all of whom are going to be at the bottom, working their way up. Edwards is coming from Carthage High School as a consensus 4-star. Baker enters his first season playing for head coach Mike Elko after graduating from Langston Hughes High School, while Tillman joined after his time at Fort Bend (Texas) Christian.

There's a lot of excitement about what each of these powerhouses will do in the coming weeks, months, and years.

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