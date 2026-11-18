With just two games left in the 2026 season, Texas A&M football is set to face its fourth consecutive ranked opponent when it visits Oklahoma in less than a week. It has been over a decade since the two schools met and 15 years since it was in Norman, and while the home squad is after a top bowl spot, the Maroon and White visitors are just looking to reach one.

After struggling on offense for most of the year, the Sooners made a change at offensive coordinator, promoting tight ends coach Jason Witten, and have enjoyed a breath of fresh air. While certainly not blowing their opponents out of the water, under Witten, Oklahoma has scored four touchdowns and had zero turnovers while upsetting back-to-back ranked opponents en route to their own ascension to the College Football Playoff top 25.

The Aggies, on the other hand, have done no such thing, as quarterback Marcel Reed has thrown two touchdown passes alongside eight interceptions in Southeastern Conference play. The A&M offense as a whole hasn't been much better, being outscored 128 to 63 against teams currently ranked in the CFP race. Therefore, with an added layer of ball security for the Sooners, the Aggies will have to rely on their own chances to make a play, rather than hoping their adversaries make a false move.

Steady Improvement

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Tawfiq Byard (4) tackles Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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While their offense has been among the most stagnant in the entire country, the Aggies' defense has become increasingly better as the weeks have gone by. Despite being on the field for 42 total minutes against Tennessee, head coach Mike Elko's unit held strong and allowed just a single touchdown and five field-goal attempts. However, with a quarterback who put up a 5.0 QBR, there's really no chance of an upset.

Nevertheless, the Aggies will have their hands full keeping the Sooners' playmakers at bay. Quarterback John Mateer has had his share of struggles in 2026, but his added running ability, with conservative play calls from Witten, could gas the defense quickly. Similar to the approach the Volunteers had, clean football with no turnovers can break A&M, as 10 points has been the magic number to beat it in four of its losses.

Defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill's group may not be sacking quarterbacks at a high rate, but it has been getting the necessary turnovers. Forcing six fumbles and snagging six interceptions, the Aggies have been disrupting offenses to give their own a chance to cash in, which is something they will have to do on the road in Norman.

When telling the story by the numbers, it already seems like the game sits in A&M's favor. It is tied for the lowest opponent red-zone scoring percentage in the SEC at 62.39%, alongside the lowest opponent red-zone touchdown percentage at 46.15%. As for Oklahoma's offense, it has scored 20 times on 25 trips, though only 11 of those scores were touchdowns. Ironically, the Sooners' defense is tied with or close to most of the Aggies' defensive statistics.

Ultimately, it will come down to which offense can break through two giant dams, but with one of the statistically worst quarterbacks in Power 4 competition, the Aggies will have to do some soul-searching if they are to stand a chance against a formidable Sooners team.

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