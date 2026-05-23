Texas A&M 5-Star Safety Kamarui Dorsey Makes Major Recruiting Announcement

The Texas A&M Aggies received some major recruiting news on Saturday from of their top commits in the 2027 recruiting class.

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas A&M five-star safety commit Kamarui Dorsey is shutting down his recruitment and staying with the Aggies after originally announcing his verbal pledge to the program on Nov. 1.

A product of Hampton, GA., Dorsey is a five-star prospect and the No. 1 safety in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports' rankings. He's one of the best players in the cycle and gives Texas A&M a star-studded safety to build around on defense for the future.

What Kamarui Dorsey's Latest Announcement Means for Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's no secret that this is a notable sigh of relief for Mike Elko and the Texas A&M coaching staff. Instead of having to worry about another program aggressively pursuing Dorsey in the months leading up to Early Signing Day, the Aggies can shift their focus elsewhere and relax knowing all that's left for him to do is sign the dotted line.

Dorsey also received offers from teams like Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Florida State, Pitt, Wisconsin, Kansas and many more.

Any hope that any of these teams of potentially getting Dorsey to flip are now over, barring a change of heart from Dorsey himself.

NEWS: Five-Star Safety Kamarui Dorsey is locked in with Texas A&M and has shut down his recruitment 👍



The No. 1 Safety in the 2027 class committed to the Aggies back in November



He’s looking to help build the best class in the history of CFB recruitinghttps://t.co/i0TGbamTfx pic.twitter.com/3DzK05cV2U — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 23, 2026

Dorsey is set to take an official visit with Texas A&M on June 12. He previously took an unofficial visit with the Aggies this past October before committing less than a month later.

There are many instances where recruits who have already been committed elsewhere still take their official visits in order to explore every opportunity. In the world of NIL, this is the smartest move from a financial standpoint, but Texas A&M has clearly convinced Dorsey that College Station is the place for him to be. Taking any future OVs with other teams would make Dorsey's announcement of shutting down his recruitment meaningless, so Texas A&M fans can rule that possibility out.

Texas A&M has a chance to finish with the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2027 cycle and arguably the most talented class in program history. Dorsey is a major reason why.

He's joined by five-star players like offensive tackle Mark Matthews and defensive lineman Zyron Forstall along with four-star talents in cornerback Raylaun Henry, offensive lineman Kennedy Brown and many more.

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