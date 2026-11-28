A game that divides houses. The Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown.

Texas A&M vs. Texas.

All eyes turned to the primetime game between the Aggies and Longhorns, as it had implications for bragging rights and what the last SEC Championship Game would look like.

After the season, head coach Mike Elko's team had a game that centered on ending on a solid note. For head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team, it revolved around making a convincing statement to the College Football Committee that it deserved a postseason spot.

In the end, the burnt orange got the last word and extended the winning streak in the all-time series, with major questions looming about the maroon and white's next steps heading into the offseason. With so much attention on what is next, here are five takeaways from Friday night’s affair.

Critical Early Mistake Sets Texas Up in Business

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks on during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After A&M’s first drive, things went sideways quickly at Kyle Field, and the 12th Man was in disbelief at what they saw. Texas’s punter sailed the ball 44 yards downfield, with Bravion Rogers waiting to receive it. That is not something he was typically accustomed to doing, but he got the nod.

Within a second, the football was juggled, went in and out of his hands, and landed loose on the grass for anyone to snag. A Longhorn snagged it for the fumble recovery that set up quarterback Arch Manning's offense in Aggie territory at the 33-yard line.

Despite the error, A&M’s defense stood its ground and handled its task of getting Texas off the field. It held Texas to -3 yards of total offense on that drive, with -4 yards passing and one yard on the ground. Sarkisian elected to kick the field goal from 54 yards out and made the right choice, sending Gianni Spectic out to nail it.

A&M Quarterback Questions Answered?

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) throws the ball during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into this clash, rumors suggested both quarterbacks, Brady Hart and Marcel Reed, would be shuffled around for certain play calls, and for most of the first half, Hart was the engineer of the offense. Reed came in in certain scenarios when the coaching staff felt it was in the offense's best interest to pick up a first down, and in cases where they wanted to use his legs.

With the Cocoa, Florida native getting his second straight start, he outgained the Longhorns’ offense in their first couple of drives, and his arm was the sole reason. Hart showed glimpses of why he deserved playing time, showcasing better chemistry with the wide receivers than he did against the Sooners last weekend.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback started 8 of 9 and finished the first half 12 of 19 for 97 yards. He connected with wide receiver Mario Craver on his first three completions. Later, Hart found Isaiah Horton for his first 10+ yard completion, then rifled a dart to Aaron Gregory for a 15-yard pickup, with his eighth completion going to him for 14 yards. One of Hart’s biggest passes arguably came when he hit Gregory downfield for a 19-yard gain.

He had no touchdown passes in the first or second quarter, but he helped the offense pick up eight first downs and win the time-of-possession battle, controlling the ball for over 16 minutes.

After coming back from the halftime speech, Hart stayed on the field and made several passes that gave the team a chance to come back. He was a perfect 4-for-4 in the third quarter, tallying passes for four, five, 10, and 30 yards. His third big play, and arguably his best pass of the night, went deep downfield to Gregory, where it fell right into his arms and set up the Aggies for a field goal. He finished the quarter with 49 yards in the air on 12 plays.

As everyone might have been aware, the Aggies were outscored 58-0 in the fourth quarter over the last four fourth-quarter games, and Hart needed at least one touchdown down 13-6.

Manning’s early fourth-quarter interception in the red zone set up Hart & Co. at the A&M 20 with time to tie it up, and Hart led the offense for most of the ninth drive with a beautiful 33-yard heave down the sideline that Gregory caught to get into Texas territory. A defensive stop on a fourth-and-short felt like the dagger, as the pass intended for Horton was not completed. Hart finished with 22 of 35 for 201 yards without a touchdown.

Nonexistent Ground Game

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Going into this matchup, the Longhorns knew they would have to run the football against this Aggies’ defense, as it was vulnerable to being stopped. Sarkisian's offense controlled the line of scrimmage more often than not, logging 60 yards compared to Elko’s crew's 18 at halftime.

In the first half, offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins and his quarterback coach called 14 different runs, and they weren’t very effective. The freshman running back, KJ Edwards, had the most rushing attempts with just three touches, while the other three running backs were held to two or fewer carries.

An average of 1.3 yards per rush is eyebrow-raising against a Texas defense that entered the day as the No. 4 rush defense in the SEC, giving up an average of 103.18 yards per game.

In the third quarter alone, A&M accumulated just three total yards on the ground with 21 total yards. Not ideal at all. Fortunately, the passing game picked up the slack, though without any explosive plays, thanks to the run game.

In the end, A&M’s leading rusher, who also led the team in carries this season, was held to no yards on five touches. Edwards also had just 21 of the 33 total yards and averaged three yards. Not the standard for that room.

David Olano’s Leg Kept Game Close

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies long snapper Shea Freibaum (31) celebrates with Texas A&M Aggies place kicker David Olano (24) during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of A&M’s seniors who ran out of the tunnel to celebrate Senior Day was Illinois transfer David Olano, who has been tremendous for his team when called upon. He has missed only two kicks this season, and when Elko needed points, he was reliable.

After 11 games, the Naperville, Illinois native was 16-for-18 on his field goals and ranked fourth-best in the SEC in made field goals. Sending him out for a kick that the Aggies needed to build off of at the break was risky, as he was 5-for-7 from kicks 50+ yards out.

A&M could take a momentary sigh of relief as the offense couldn't find the end zone on its final drive before heading to the locker room, and the 52-yard field goal was huge in keeping the game within striking distance at 10-3.

After falling behind by 10 points again, the offense capitalized on the biggest explosive play the Fightin’ Farmers posted all evening. Elko played it safe, and Olano settled for an easier kick than his first, booting one from just 35 yards out to make it 13-6 with four to go in the third quarter.

Craver’s Fumble Awards Texas Again

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Bo Mascoe (5) takes down Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turning the ball over against your rival is not the recipe for success, and for a third time, the Aggies allowed the Longhorns to scrabble for a live football in the third quarter. This came on the sixth drive of the game, which was also the first of the third quarter.

A&M started with the football at their own 26, and Hart’s first pass was incomplete, intended for Horton. That next play, Hart dropped back and fired a rocket to Craver on a slant route he ran that was caught and taken to the 31 with two steps taken before his hands were unable to maintain the catch-and-run, where he gave it right back to Texas, which set them up on an 11-play drive that resulted in only a 33-yard kick to extend the lead to 13-3.

Can't happen. Period.

Penalties Make Difference

Typically, the Aggies have been much more disciplined when it comes to getting penalized. Looking at what they have done all season, Elko has kept his troops in line by avoiding the referees tossing the yellow flag onto the field.

A&M had only 64 penalties all season coming into the season finale, the fourth fewest in the SEC. What makes this even more intriguing is that they also averaged giving up just 49.3 yards from penalties this season, and guess how many were allowed tonight? It was 80 yards.

Two came from personal fouls on defense, and another came after the defense surrendered a holding call charged to Tawfiq Byard for tugging on Texas wide receiver Emmett Mosley. Four others were on the offense: two delays of game, a holding call on Gregory, and an illegal formation.

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