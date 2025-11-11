All Aggies

3 Players Texas A&M Has To Stop When UCF Visits Reed Arena

When the Aggies face the Knights at Reed Arena, these names will play a big role.

Kolton Becker

Nov 9, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Pop Isaacs (2) shoots the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

When Texas A&M hosts its third game at Reed Arena, the competition will press the defense. 

Last Sunday, when A&M traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for a contest against Oklahoma State, it was evident that the defense struggled against a quality opponent, so it's a get-right game on Friday. 

“I would tell all the Aggies out there: we still gotta remain positive with this group,” coach Bucky McMillan said. “We’re better than we played tonight. I can promise you that.” 

UCF will bring its A game, knowing where A&M was vulnerable after reviewing the tape. Every player will attempt to wear down the offense and limit the fast-paced style that McMillan prefers his offense to play with.

What makes this intriguing is how McMillan’s roster responds following an ugly loss. Can A&M shut down the offensive leaders that UCF has? What talent do these three players contain? Here’s who to keep an eye on. 

Riley Kugel, Guard

Oct 22, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; UCFs Riley Kugel speaks to media during Big 12 Menís Basketball media day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images / Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Whenever you have experience playing against SEC programs, it helps to know the familiarity and schemes that programs like to implement throughout the season. 

Kugel previously came from two SEC programs that he transferred from. Those two schools were Florida and Mississippi State. Now, he’s found a new home that fits his style and hopes to display his talent in front of the 12th Man. 

The Orlando, Florida, athlete is currently averaging 22 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. He is also 47.1 percent from the field and another 3-point threat that A&M faces, as he is knocking down 35.1 percent of his 3-pointers on the season. He knows how to draw fouls and is 70.4 percent from the free-throw line. If he can get A&M in foul trouble early and get hot from deep, it will be a long evening. 

Jamichael Stillwell, Forward

UW-Milwaukee Panthers forward Jamichael Stillwell (3) loses the handle on the ball while guarded by Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Nassim Mashhour (0) in a Horizon League quarterfinal Thursday, March 6, 2025, at the Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The senior from Atlanta, Georgia, uses his 6-foot-8 frame to his advantage by climbing the ladder to haul in rebounds and shoot 64.3 percent from the field. This year, Stillwell is averaging five rebounds and 12.5 points. He is one of the players on the Knights’ roster who gets overlooked, and the Aggies cannot let him quietly cook under the basket. 

When the forward went against Vanderbilt, he registered 18 minutes and hauled in six rebounds with 15 points. He shot 71.4 percent from the charity stripe and 62.5 percent from the field. He’s a brilliant man who isn’t afraid to body up against defenders. Expect him to play a significant role in the paint and want to take Rashauin Agee out of the game. 

Devan Cambridge, Forward

Playing 31 minutes in the second game of the season is a tough adjustment to make with a new roster that is still learning to work together. When Cambridge played the Commodores, he shot 4 of 7 from the field, achieving a 57.1 percent field goal percentage. He tallied five boards and found his way to the free-throw line, where he knocked down four shots off six attempts. 

The Nashville, Tennessee native is a skilled player who knows how to read defenses and observe his teammates to identify those who are open or in a mismatch. He feeds the ball unselfishly and also makes choices that he believes he knows will help UCF. 

In the 2025-26 campaign, Cambridge is already averaging 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. Part of the plan for McMillan will be to stop both big men in the paint and regain control of the game's pace. 

Kolton Becker
KOLTON BECKER

Kolton Becker is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies and Houston Cougars On SI from Port Lavaca, Texas. He is a graduate from Texas A&M University with a degree in agricultural communications and journalism and a minor in sport management. As a former sports reporter with TexAgs and The Battalion, he has covered Texas A&M football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, track & field, cross country, swim & dive and equestrian. In his spare time, he loves to hunt, fish, cook, do play-by-play announcing at high school sporting events, spend time with family/friends as well as be involved with his local church.

