This Texas A&M Quarterback Showed Growth In Maroon & White Spring Game

Reps matter.

And for Texas A&M’s redshirt quarterback Brady Hart, the Maroon & White Spring Game was another outing to prove to everyone why he could be the future of the program and the backup to Marcel Reed.

After his day, he made his case for why he is the prime candidate to be the guy who can check into the game at any moment and shine when it’s needed.

Not only did he help Team Maroon, but he helped himself get meaningful reps with his teammates that he could play with down the stretch, barring any injuries or unforeseen circumstances.

In his first year in Aggieland after spending time as the starting quarterback at Cocoa High School, he completed only 5 of 10 passes for 62 yards, and he surpassed those numbers in the Spring Game. What matters now is whether it is enough to be named the backup, competing with his teammates Helaman Casuga and Eli Morcos.

Hart’s Part

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Head coach Mike Elko watches the first half of play against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Every player who took advantage of the opportunity to get playing time on the field needed to make the most of it, and Hart played his part in running the offense as smoothly and stress-free as possible.

As a member of Team Maroon, Hart was tasked with operating the offense on its first drive and did so with his mobility and accuracy. In his first chance to make something happen, he marched his group of men down the field as they cashed in on a field goal. During that drive, Hart started with a 16-yard completion to wide receiver Isaiah Horton, who made a nice reception working the sideline, on the mark.

Following his first completion, he ran a few running plays with clean exchanges to Rueben Owens before firing another pass downfield to TK Norman for 10 yards. His next completed pass attempt went to Ashton Bethel-Roman (ABR), who got 25 yards for a first down. Another connection with Norman capped off the drive as the chemistry looked on point, even after ending with four straight completions.

A couple of drives later, Hart threw three more straight completions, beautifully placed on the chest and in the bread basket, to tight end Houston Thomas and Horton. There were only two more passes he completed that went to the same two men, but they came in handy with a feisty defense applying pressure.

On the day, Hart showed off his arm strength and leg strength, compiling 74 yards. In the air, he tossed nine completions off 16 attempts and made the basics look easy.

As head coach Mike Elko emphasized earlier in the year, the program wants to see the quarterbacks' competitiveness heading into the fall.

“You want to see who wins and gives you the best opportunity to be successful when the fall comes around,” Elko said. “We have two young kids with really talented arms, and I think you could throw Eli Morcos into that mix as well.”

A&M opens up the season against Missouri State on Saturday, September 5, at Kyle Field.