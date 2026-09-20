3 Texas A&M Players Who Stood Out vs. Kentucky

The Texas A&M Aggies kicked off SEC play at home against the Kentucky Wildcats, and after two weeks of preparation, the program had eagerly anticipated what the season could bring in the year.

However, the Aggies stumbled, dropping a home game to the Wildcats and first-year head coach Will Stein to move to 0-1 in the conference standings after a 31-21 final.

There was plenty of bad in the game, mixed in with some slight good, but what three performances stood out in the loss?

Marcel Reed

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed's struggles have been well documented during his time in College Station, and while it looked like at times he was turning the ship around, his same accuracy problems continued to plague him and were the main issue in the loss to the Wildcats.

He finished 26 for 49 with 236 passing yards and just one touchdown while throwing two interceptions. He did, however, also finish as the team's leading rusher as well, adding 10 rushes for 80 yards and a touchdown.

His struggles were highly evident and were, in fact, heightened throughout the game. That includes when the Aggies were down two scores on a fourth-and-two situation, Reed had a wide-open Carsyn Baker on a roll-out play, and he spiked the ball in front of him, leading to a critical turnover.

Mario Craver

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as much as the offense struggled this season, Craver was the clear bright spot for a group struggling to find an established rhythm in any way. He led the team in receptions and yards with 119 yards on 11 receptions.

He proved to be the clear favorite for Reed, as he was targeted 19 times in the contest, 10 more targets than the next closest receiver. In a game where fellow receivers Ashton Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey were out with injuries, he answered the call to be the more reliable option.

T.J. Searcy

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end T.J. Searcy (18) defends in coverage as Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Jalen Klemm (70) attempt to block at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the best parts of the pass rush for the Aggies today, Searcy finished tied with the second-most tackles on the team at six. To add to that, he also added one sack and one tackle for loss, while proving to be a critical piece of the struggling Aggies' pass rush.

He has continued to prove throughout the season that he is one of the best pieces along the defensive front, and could only continue to grow stronger.

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