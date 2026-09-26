3 Things Texas A&M Fans Need To See On The Road Against LSU

For the second straight year, Texas A&M hits the road to take on LSU at Tiger Stadium.

Both programs are coming off a loss, which means after Saturday night, one team’s College Football Playoff hopes are in jeopardy. Will head coach Mike Elko or head coach Lane Kiffin come out on top at the end of the night?

For it to be Elko & Co., this is what needs to happen for the Aggies to walk away with a 3-1 record and a better feel for what’s ahead.

Better Run Game

Nov 25, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker West Weeks (33) chases down Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens (2) for a tackle during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For a couple of weeks now, the Maroon and White have been banged up in the running back room. There has been no Tiger Riden Jr., no Jamarion Morrow, and possibly no KJ Edwards now. What does that mean?

It means that starting running back Rueben Owens has a lot of weight on his shoulders to somehow carry this room and find ways to be dominant on the ground. Without multiple teammates possibly, it is going to be a lot on him and freshman Carsyn Baker, and that isn’t the ideal scenario this A&M team would hope for. It values being that five-headed monster that can keep everyone in the rotation. That probably won't be the case this weekend, which could also mean this player has to use his legs more.

LSU Marcel

If anyone recalls, quarterback Marcel Reed has done pretty well against the Tigers over the last couple of years. In his first year he faced them, he came in to replace former quarterback Conner Weigman and led the Aggies to a massive win. The following year, he took his team down to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and destroyed the Tigers, 49-25. Can he get a third straight win?

Looking back at the stat sheet and highlights from his battle with LSU, the Nashville, Tennessee native has been pretty successful at making the defense struggle. His mobility and vision have been a big reason he has done so well. The numbers indicate that.

In 2024, Reed finished with nine carries for 62 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The next season, those numbers were even more striking: he posted 13 carries for 108 yards rushing. Remember that highlight reel last season when Reed scampered for a 41-yard score that caught everyone's attention in college football? Expect more of that this weekend, along with better decisions in the pocket.

Locked In Secondary

The secondary hasn't produced many positives recently. Kentucky tore them apart last week, with quarterback Kenny Minchey throwing 252 yards in the air. All alone, one of their best wide receivers, DJ Miller, had five catches for 96 yards with a 53-yard reception.

It was not only in Week 3. Week 2 saw Arizona State expose the secondary again when their best wide receiver, Reed Harris, nearly put up 200 yards with nine catches for 189 yards. His most explosive play was a 58-yard gain.

A&M has not been all that great in coverage yet and has let two opponents in the last two weeks have huge days with their best weapons. That cannot happen this weekend when quarterback Sam Leavitt reads what A&M's defense offers him.

Explosive plays have been an issue. Aggies’ fans need the secondary to step it up. Elko said this was one of the best secondaries he's seen in his tenure in Aggieland. It’s got to be a week where they prove his statement right. Numerous veterans like Marcus Ratcliffe, Dalton Brooks, Dezz Ricks, and Julio Humphrey are back. Everyone knows what they are made of and are capable of. Expect the Wildcats' loss to hit differently for them and fire them up.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.