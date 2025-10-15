Bobby Petrino Excited For 'Challenge' Against Old Team Texas A&M
The No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies are hitting the road for their first trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas since 2013 as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 2025 Southwest Classic, looking for their 13th win in their last 14 meetings against their rivals.
The Razorbacks currently sit at 2-4 on the 2025 season, currently riding a four-game losing streak, most recently coming fresh off of a close 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, with their second most recent loss, a 56-13 manhandling at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, resulted in the team firing head coach Sam Pittman and naming offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino as the interim head coach.
Yes, the same Bobby Petrino that held offensive coordinating duties for Texas A&M under Jimbo Fisher in the 2023 season, and who is preparing to face some of the same on-field talent that he helped shape into form.
"It Will Be a Great Challenge For Our Defense"
In his availability on the SEC coaches' weekly teleconference Wednesday afternoon, Petrino talked on facing one of his old teams, this time in the confides of their own home stadium instead of a neutral site.
"We're excited to be at home and play Texas A&M in our stadium," Petrino said. "I think our players are going to come into the game with a lot of confidence and eagerness. Offensively, we'll have to score points, and it will be a great challenge for our defense."
Petrino also touched on Le'Veon Moss, a big part of his offensive plan during his time in College Station, who was injured last weekend in A&M's win over Florida and was announced to out for an "extended period of time" by Aggie head coach Mike Elko.
"I feel bad for him. He was a young man I was close with, and we had a great relationship," Petrino said. "He was playing really well. He's a great player, an extreme talent. They have a number of great backs that are running it. We have to do a great job of defending what their tendencies are."
Even with Moss out, the Texas A&M running back room is still plenty stacked at running back, with Rueben Owens, Amari Daniels, EJ Smith, and now even freshman Jamarion Morrow, who has recently shown off his skills on the gridiron, catching his first college touchdown during the win against the Gators.
The Aggies and Razorbacks kick off from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville Saturday afternoon at 2:30 PM.