How Texas A&M Offensive Position Groups Graded Out in Win over Florida
Texas A&M football was held back from its full offensive potential due to penalties stalling promising drives, but thanks to a far cleaner effort against the Florida Gators, the Aggies are right back on track to being one of the most dominant offenses in the Southeastern Conference.
Though not overly flashy across the board, the Maroon and White played a complete game to take care of the Gators in a 34-17 victory. Each unit did their part to conclude a sucessful conference home stand, but what do they receive on their report card this week?
Let's take a look below.
Quarterbacks: B+
A red zone interception and a pair of missed throws were the lone blemishes on an otherwise complete performance on the part of quarterback Marcel Reed. After the defense surrendered a touchdown in the opening drive, Reed responded quickly by engineering a 54-second touchdown drives that only took two plays to reach the endzone.
The young passer completed just above 60% of his passes on an admirable Florida defense, while also adding 234 yards through the air and 37 on the ground. Reed has always been a terrific thrower in the past, but when combining his arm with his legs, he was able to best the Gators without question.
Running Backs: A
Accounting for three of the Aggies' five touchdowns on Saturday, the A&M running back room did everything it needed to keep the offense rolling through the Gators. The trio of running backs Le'Veon Moss, Rueben Owens II, and Jamarion Morrow each had a touchdown, two on the ground and one through the air.
The Aggie rushers have been the focal point of opening up the passing game for Reed, and now, with Moss sidelined with injury, the reserve backs will be ready to take on the heavy workload.
Wide Receivers: A
Though it was the first time this season an Aggie wide receiver didn't catch a touchdown pass, the impact of wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion was still felt heavily across the field against Florida.
On the first offensive play for A&M, Craver hauled in a 67-yard pass to set up Reed's rushing touchdown meanwhile Concepcion added in four catches for 45 yards. It's been nearly impossible to corral both of these pass catchers, and Florida was the latest defense to fail at the task.
Tight Ends: A
After remaining quiet the past couple of games, the tight end room had a lot of successful use in the win over Florida. The trio of tight ends Nate Boerkircher, Amari Niblack and Theo Melin Öhrström combined for 78 yards and picking up key blocks as well as first downs on their way to an Aggie victory.
Offensive Line: A+
As one of the best overall performances this season, the "Maroon Goons" showed up and shone out in the victory over Florida, mixing together clean play plus dominance at the line of scrimmage to create a recipe for success.
No holding calls and no sacks allowed were the highlights of a superb effort, and the Aggies were able to keep Reed safe under pressure and rack up 183 rushing yards to go with it. Additionally, the Gators were unable to get a single tackle for loss either.