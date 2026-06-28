5 Alabama Players Texas A&M Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

The Texas A&M Aggies will be facing one of their toughest challenges of the 2026 season when they head out on the road to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the last week of October.

The Crimson Tide ended the 2025 season with an 11-4 record, an appearance in the SEC championship game, and a spot in the College Football Playoff. While Alabama ended the season with a loss in the quarterfinals, head coach Kalen DeBoer's second season in Tuscaloosa did end with a win in the first round of the postseason.

Alabama will have plenty of talented players that the Aggies will have to keep an eye on, both on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Here's a look at five Alabama players who, Texas A&M fans should know.

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) looks on during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The biggest offensive threat that the Aggies defense will have to contain will be wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams. The wide receiver made an immediate impact as a freshman back in the 2024 season, where he became one of the top players in all of college football.

In his first season in Tuscaloosa, Coleman-Williams recorded 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. The wide receiver had a slight drop-off as a sophomore in 2025, ending with 49 receptions for 689 yards and just four touchdowns.

Now, as Coleman-Williams heads into his junior season of college football, the wide receiver could have a big decision to make if he can return to his freshman form. The wide receiver is still an explosive weapon, and Texas A&M will have to keep an eye on him.

Bray Hubbard, Safety

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) entertains the crowd during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | David Leong-Imagn Images

The Crimson Tide had one of the top defenses in the SEC in 2025, and one of the top pieces of their secondary is set to return for the 2026 season.

Senior safety Bray Hubbard put together an All-SEC and All-American season a year ago as he totaled 79 tackles (50 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 10 pass deflections.

Zabien Brown, CB

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zabien Brown (2) runs the ball in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another huge piece of the Alabama secondary that the Aggies' passing offense will have to highlight and gameplan against is junior cornerback Zabien Brown.

Brown has been a key piece for the Crimson Tide's defense since he arrived in the program in 2024, and as a sophomore, the cornerback became one of the top players at his position in 2025.

The cornerback totaled 39 tackles (26 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, both of which he returned for touchdowns, eight pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Yhonzae Pierre (42) react after a successful stop during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | David Leong-Imagn Images

Linebacker Yhonzae Pierre became Alabama's leading pass rusher in 2025, helping the Crimson Tide to the sixth-most sacks in the SEC.

Pierre totaled 52 tackles (39 solo), 14.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, both of which were team-highs, and three forced fumbles. The Aggies ' offensive line, which is taking a massive reshuffling, will have to be ready to contain Pierre.

Keelon Russell, QB

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) throws a pass to wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe (3) during the second half against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | David Leong-Imagn Images

The Crimson Tide doesn't have a starting quarterback just yet, as second-year quarterback Keelon Russell and senior Austin Mack find themselves in a quarterback battle throughout the offseason.

And while DeBoer may not announce his starting quarterback until closer to the start of the 2026 season, Russell has a great chance at becoming Alabama's starting signal caller. The second-year quarterback was a highly ranked recruit out of high school, touted as the second-ranked quarterback and recruit overall by 247Sports in the 2025 cycle.

Russell was an exciting prospect when he arrived in Tuscaloosa, and now, in his second year in the program, he could be poised to take over the offense, and the Aggies will have to be ready to game-plan against the dual-threat quarterback.

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