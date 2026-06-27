Trap Game or Tune-Up? Sizing Up Alabama on Texas A&M's 2026 Schedule

The Texas A&M Aggies will hit the field for the 2026 season with excitement and lofty expectations after a successful 2025 campaign, where the Aggies won 11 games and made their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Head coach Mike Elko will take those expectations as he heads into his third season at the helm in College Station after seeing plenty of progress from year one to year two. And the growing standard around the Aggies will have to be upheld when they face some of the top teams in the SEC throughout the 2026 season.

The Aggies will have plenty of tests throughout the year, and none bigger than when they hit the road to visit the Alabama Crimson Tide on October 24. Texas A&M faces that challenge at an interesting time in its schedule, giving the ballgame added stakes beyond what initially meets the eye.

The Alabama Test Comes at a Pivotal Point in 2026 for Texas A&M

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer calls out from the sidelines in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The start of the Aggies 2026 schedule isn't particularly up there with some of the toughest starts in the country, with the only true test through the first few weeks of the season coming in week three against the LSU Tigers.

And after that, the Aggies face teams where they should be the heavy favorites with a three-game stretch of games against Arkansas, Missouri, and The Citadel. Texas A&M has the chance to have a flying start to the season, likely being favored in six out of its first seven games of the season.

However, that record for the Aggies, which could be perfect or close to perfect, will be tested when they head to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide. While the end of the season was disappointing for Alabama, it still reached the SEC championship game and won a game in the College Football Playoff.

After that road trip to Alabama, Texas A&M's schedule will get a lot harder, making the matchup between the Aggies and the Crimson Tide that much more important as a win sets up the table for plenty of momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

The Aggies will have four games remaining on their schedule, facing the South Carolina Gamecocks after a bye week. And then a final three-game stretch that should be the biggest test of the season, hosting the Tennessee Volunteers, on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners, and then back at home against the Texas Longhorns to end the season.

The season flips over when the Aggies take on the Crimson Tide, with the ballgame marking a big change in Texas A&M's schedule. The last five games of the Aggies regular season will undoubtedly define their postseason chances, and it all starts with a trip to Tuscaloosa.

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