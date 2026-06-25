What Alabama Does Better Than Texas A&M And Why It Matters

The Texas A&M Aggies will be tested throughout the 2026 season as they look to replicate and build on the success of last year when they went 11-2 and reached the College Football Playoff.

And one of those tests doesn't get any more difficult for the Aggies than heading out on the road to the hallowed grounds of Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the last week of October for a game possibly played under the lights.

The Aggies take on the Crimson Tide in what should be one of the top showdowns in the SEC this season as Texas A&M pays a visit to Tuscaloosa on October 24. The Crimson Tide will undoubtedly be one of the toughest tests for the Aggies, and here's a look at where they thrive, which could cause problems for Texas A&M.

The Defense is Alabama's Superpower

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zabien Brown (2) and defensive back Keon Sabb (3) combine to tackle Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

While the Aggies had one of the best defenses not just in the SEC but in the country in 2025 and should once again have one of the top units for the 2026 season, the same can be said for the Crimson Tide, whose defense was one of the top units both in the conference and in the nation last season, led by defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.

In the SEC alone, the Alabama defense ranked No. 1 in pass defense, allowing 10.36 yards per completion and 169.93 yards per game, No. 3 in total defense, giving up under 300 yards per game, and No. 4 in scoring defense.

Additionally, the Crimson Tide defense ranked sixth in the conference in sacks with 33 and sixth in interceptions with 11.

And Alabama's defense wasn't just one of the top units in the SEC but in the country, ranking ninth in passing defense, No. 13 in total defense, and No. 20 in scoring defense. Wommack's unit was also tied for 10th in defensive touchdowns and No. 25 in red zone defense.

The Alabama defense received a huge boost when Wommack chose to stay in Tuscaloosa as the defensive coordinator, despite having several suitors across the country to become a program's head coach.

While the Crimson Tide loses six of its starters from the 2025 defense, Alabama still brings back several key contributors who will be looked to continue the defense's success as it retains 61 percent of its defensive production per ESPN's Bill Connelly.

Key players like defensive back Keon Sabb, cornerback Zabien Brown, and edge linebacker Yhonzae Pierre all headline the returning production for the Crimson Tide's defense, which will look to make the Aggies' offense's life difficult when the two teams hit the field.

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