Why Texas A&M’s Biggest Defensive Improvement May Come From an Overlooked Position

In 2025, Texas A&M flourished under head coach Mike Elko, recording both its first undefeated regular-season homestand since 1999 and its highest-ever spot in the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 3.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Aggies led the country in third-down defense, holding opponents to an average conversion rate of just 22.9%. But even with Elko assuming defensive play-calling duties, A&M’s secondary was anything but perfect, ranking 113th in turnovers gained and second-to-last in passes intercepted.

With the 2026 season on the horizon, the Aggies brought in veteran contributors both on and off the field, adding Colorado transfer safety Tawfiq Byard and promoting defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill. With promising talent and experienced leadership, A&M has the pieces in place to establish itself as one of the SEC’s premier defensive backfields for years to come.

Texas A&M Safety Room Poised for Breakout in 2026

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) prepares to pull in an interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, safeties Marcus Ratcliffe and Dalton Brooks led the Aggie secondary with a combined 127 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. But even with both veterans returning, A&M added another proven playmaker to the position group.

Tawfiq Byard joins Elko’s roster from Hyattsville, Maryland, with a combined three years of NCAA Division I experience at Colorado and South Florida. Over the course of his sophomore season in Boulder, Byard mirrored Brooks and Ratcliffe, recording 57 solo tackles, along with eight tackles for loss, four pass deflections and a single interception.

Courtesy of the transfer portal, Elko addressed one of A&M’s biggest concerns going into 2026 — the secondary. But despite impact players like Byard, the Aggies’ biggest offseason addition might have already emerged inside the program.

Hemphill joined Elko’s coaching staff in 2025 as the Associate Head Coach for Defense, with a combined 11 years of experience mentoring safeties and cornerbacks at competitive programs such as Wake Forest, James Madison and Duke.

Following his promotion to defensive coordinator, Hemphill has the potential to solve A&M’s turnover issue almost immediately. In his standalone season at JMU, Hemphill’s defense led the nation with a +1.54 turnover margin, finishing fifth in defensive touchdowns, sixth in fumbles recovered and seventh in interceptions.

Beyond 2026, the Aggies’ secondary improvements are making an immediate impact on the national stage.

With the top-ranked 2027 recruiting class, A&M earned commitments from both the No.1 and No. 2-ranked safety prospects, Kamarui Dorsey and JayQuan Snell, laying the foundation for an elite defensive juggernaut in College Station.

Though A&M's 2025 defense proved it could consistently get off the field, the combination of experienced veterans, proven mentoring and transfer talent gives the Aggies’ secondary everything it needs to take the next step in 2026 and beyond.

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