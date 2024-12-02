All Aggies

Aggies in the NFL, Week 13: Mike Evans' Highlight Reel TD Catch Leads Bucs To Win

The Aggie wideout recorded his first 100-yard game of the season Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers topped the Carolina Panthers 26-23 in overtime.

Aaron Raley

Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reaches for the touchdown catch defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reaches for the touchdown catch defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
If there is anyone happy to have Mike Evans back on the field, it's Baker Mayfield.

The Buccaneers' dynamic duo was a well-oiled machine against their divisional opponent Carolina Panthers Sunday, hooking up eight times for 118 yards, one of which saw a spectacular one-handed grab by Evans over cornerback Jaycee Horn for Tampa Bay's first touchdown of the day.

The caption says it all.

The Panthers stayed in the fight, however, with their veteran receiver Adam Thielen making a killer one-handed catch of his own. The game would go to overtime after the two teams were tied at 23, and Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin would be the hero for Tampa Bay, sinking a 30-yard field goal to win the game and put Tampa Bay back at .500 on the season.

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike mustered only a single tackle as the Ravens fell 24-19 to the Philadelphia Eagles, with Saquon Barkley again putting on a masterful performance, running 23 times for 107 yards and a touchdown as he continues to stay on pace to break Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing yards record.

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane again took on a strong receiving role against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, catching eight passes for 56 yards and a touchdown while running seven times for 14 yards. Jordan Love and the Packers would reign supreme, 30-17.

In an absolute blizzard, Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller racked up a tackle during the Bills' 35-10 blowout of the San Francisco 49ers, but the real highlight of the team was quarterback Josh Allen, who became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for a touchdown, rush for a touchdown, and catch a touchdown pass, which came from a lateral by receiver Amari Cooper.

