Texas A&M Aggies' 12th Man Called Out By Texas Longhorns TE
The drama from last night's Lone Star Showdown between the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns extended beyond what happened on field, as expected.
After Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons took a shot at Texas A&M offensive lineman Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm took it one step further, and went after the entire Aggie fanbase by mocking the 12th Man on X.
Kyle Field has a history of being a difficult environment to play in, with its intimidating nature and the advantage that it gives Texas A&M. Sound levels from crowd noise over the years have reached the same number of decibels as a rock concert.
The crowd of 109,028, however, the third largest in Kyle Field's history, did not have much to cheer about, with the Aggies offense failing to score on the night. The lone touchdown was a 93-yard Will Lee III pick-six in the third quarter. The Aggie defense and special teams was able to force turnovers and even block a Longhorn punt late in the game, but the offense was simply unable to take advantage of the prime field positions given to them.
Helm himself played his typical, George Kittle-esque role for the Longhorns, catching six passes for 56 yards and keeping Aggie edge rushers from getting to Quinn Ewers, who was only sacked once on the night as he threw a touchdown as well as an interception.
The Longhorns will now face the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship, and the Aggies will now await their bowl game opponent after dropping out of the AP Top 25.
