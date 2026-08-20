Analyst Names Texas A&M Playoff Contenders, Yet Names Two Worrying Concerns

The Texas A&M Aggies find themselves in unfamiliar territory entering the 2026 season. Or at least compared to the recent past.

In his recent SEC preview, ESPN’s Bill Connelly named the Aggies as “conference (and therefore) CFP contenders.” A category that puts them in the same breath as Georgia, Texas, LSU, and Alabama.

And for the first time in what feels like decades, the hype surrounding Texas A&M isn’t purely just projection. There is actual veracity to it as head coach Mike Elko delivered the all-valuable proof of concept with the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff appearance last season.

Yet, for all the praise that Connelly gave the Aggies, he did list two “concerns” that could make-or-break the 2026 season in College Station.

Concern No. 1 - Marcel Reed’s Inefficiency

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Reed did throw for over 3,000 yards and 25 touchdowns, his quarterback rating, as Connelly points out, leaves a lot to be desired at 75.6.

Connelly notes Reed finished last season seventh in total QBR among SEC quarterbacks, which is middling for a quarterback who some expect to be in the Heisman Trophy race this season.

“The main culprit for his mediocre rating: mistakes,” Connelly writes. “He threw 12 interceptions (third most in the SEC) and fumbled four times, and his catchable ball rate (75.3%) ranked 15th among 16 SEC passers.”

There is no doubting Reed’s abilities. He flashed them several times last season, yet the issue is his consistency. Not throwing a single touchdown in his final two games last season won’t cut it if the Aggies hope to make it back to the playoffs.

Nor will his turnover issues, which saw him toss interceptions in eight of the 13 games played last season.

Texas A&M needs to find a balance between remaining explosive and limiting turnovers with Reed. That is especially the case if offensive coordinator Holoman Wiggins’ plans truly include using more spread-out, four-wide-receiver looks.

Concern No. 2 - The Offensive Line

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) rushes the line past Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) and offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But it doesn’t stop with Reed; it also includes potentially the most talked-about position group of the offseason in College Station: the offensive line.

“A&M lost six of last year's top seven linemen on offense and five of seven on defense,” Connelly said. “If Elko had to name a starting lineup today, it might feature four O-line transfers and two to three more on the D-line.”

Bringing in transfers on the defensive line isn’t as potentially problematic as the offensive line. Those two things are not created equal. Yes, both are important, especially in the SEC. Yet, the nature of the offensive line being that the five players essentially have to work in unison as one makes it more potentially problematic.

Texas A&M isn’t only looking to replace four starters from a season ago; they are also looking to replace the continuity that unit offered.

For all the talent the Aggies brought in via the portal with Wilkin Formby, Coen Echols, Tyree Adams, and Trovon Baugh, it won’t matter if the group doesn’t gel.

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