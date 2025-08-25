Another Former Texas A&M QB Wins Starting Job
Former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada has had an interesting college football career.
For starters, the Sugar Hill, GA native is about to begin his seventh year in the NCAA, and in December, announced he would be entering the transfer portal and heading to the Kentucky Wildcats, his fourth different school that he would be suiting up for and third different SEC school.
And now, it seems as though Calzada could be the answer to the Wildcats' recent struggles under head coach Mark Stoops as he heads into his 13th season in Lexington.
Kentucky Names Calzada As Starting QB
Monday morning, ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel announced that the Wildcats were naming Calzada as their starting quarterback for their season opener Saturday afternoon against the Toledo Rockets.
Thamel further explained that the experience that Calzada possessed helped him win the starting job over Cutter Boley, who was a "highly regarded" redshirt freshman.
Calzada performed remarkably for the Incarnate Word Cardinals in the 2024 season, finishing second in the FCS with 35 passing touchdowns, and his 3,744 passing yards were fifth-most.
Coming out of Lanier High School in Sugar Hill, Calzada committed to Texas A&M over Georgia, North Carolina, and North Carolina State.
In the 2019 season, Calzada saw more action as a backup to Kellen Mond, only playing in three games, completing half of his passes for 133 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, and saw none of the collegiate field in the COVID-19-plagued 2020 season.
However, 2021 is when Calzada got to show up and show out for Jimbo Fisher and the rest of the Aggie coaches, starting 10 of 12 games played after original starting quarterback Haynes King was injured in the second game of the season. Calzada led the Aggies to a 6-4 record, which included the Aggies' thrilling 41-38 win over the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide where the Georgia native completed 21 of 31 attempted passes for 285 yards with three passes and an interception.
But after the 2021 season, he would transfer to the Auburn Tigers, only to transfer yet again after riding the bench behind T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford at quarterback, never once taking the field for the Tigers.
Calzada would return to Texas and join Incarnate Word, where during the 2023 and 2024 seasons would combine for 22 starts, a 17-5 record, 6,342 passing yards, 54 passing touchdowns, and 18 interceptions, while also rushing for 389 yards and 10 additional touchdowns.