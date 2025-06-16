The Best Moments For Texas A&M Aggies Football Since 2000
The Texas A&M Aggies football team has brought many a good memory to the fans in Bryan-College Station. Some good, some bad, and some just purely unforgettable.
The Aggies went through many head coaches and even a lengthy renovation to their home stadium and are still looking for their first college football national championship in nearly a century, but there is a reason that the "Home of the 12th Man" has the reputation that they do.
And especially in the 21st century, there has almost seemed to be some sort of a turnaround for the Maroon and White on the gridiron, which saw the team deliver some of the most monumental defeats over highly-ranked teams, and even finding themselves ranked well in the AP Top 25 week in and week out.
Noting the best moments all-time from the Aggies might have to wait another day, but to keep it short, sweet, and recent, here are some of the best moments for the "Fightin' Farmers" since the turn of the 21st century, according to the staff at On SI.
2006 Win Over Texas In Austin
Taking full advantage of an injury suffered by Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy during the game, the Maroon and White put on a defensive masterclass, intercepting McCoy three times and defeating the reigning national champions in a low-scoring 12-7 effort at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
The win was the first for the Ags in the state capital since 1994 and gave then-Aggie head coach Dennis Franchione a much-needed statement win.
The Days of Jorvorskie Lane
Ever wondered what it would be like if you could combine Mike Alstott and Jerome Bettis? The answer is former Aggie running back Jorvorskie Lane, who manhandled opposing defenses with his massive 270-pound frame, scoring 19 rushing touchdowns in 2006, on his way to clinching the all-time Aggie record for career rushing scores, with 49.
His style of play and his personality off the field also made him a mainstay in the hearts of the 12th Man.
Mike Evans' Dominance Over Alabama Schools (2013)
Any doubts that Mike Evans was an NFL-caliber receiver were quickly put to rest in the 2013 season after his masterful performances against both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers.
Even though both games saw the Aggies on the losing side, Evans would turn in two personal efforts that helped solidify him as one of the best wideouts to enter College Station.
In the game against No. 1 Alabama, Evans caught seven passes from Johnny Manziel for 279 yards and a touchdown, which went for 95 yards. Evans' yardage total would set a new single-game record for the program, at least until he broke his own record against Auburn just a month later.
Evans' showing against the Tigers is considered by many Aggie fans as the greatest receiving performance by an Aggie in school history, the future NFL Hall of Famer reeling in 11 catches for 287 yards and four receiving touchdowns.
Auburn would score a late touchdown to win after an injury to Johnny Manziel, but the performance by the Galveston native Evans etched his place in the Aggie history books with a record that still stands today.
Dominant Defenders Go No. 1 and No. 2 In Respective Drafts
Myles Garrett and Von Miller are household names in College Station, and both have gone on to produce Canton-worthy careers since moving up to the NFL.
Miller, a linebacker out of DeSoto, was the national sack leader in 2009 with 17, and took home the Butkus Award in 2010, given to the top linebacker in each level of football.
Miller was selected second overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL Draft, was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and has since gone on to win two Super Bowls, 50 with the Broncos where he was also named Super Bowl MVP after an insane performance against the Carolina Panthers, and LVI with the Los Angeles Rams following a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Myles Garrett was a highly touted defensive end out of Arlington, ranking atop all of the recruitment listings out of high school. After racking up 32.5 sacks in College Station, Garrett rode an incredible NFL Combine performance and was the first overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Garrett has since been named to four NFL All-Pro first teams and was named the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Roll Tears Roll
The showdowns between the Aggies and the Alabama Crimson Tide were always sure to get the 12th Man fired up, and if the Aggies were able to topple the Tide, which happened twice, then there was no containing the frenzy of the College Station faithful.
On November 10, 2012, the Aggies, led by Johnny Manziel, marched into Tuscaloosa and defeated the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide 29-24 after starting out with a 20-0 lead at one point.
Fast forward nearly a decade later to October 9, 2021, and we see one of the biggest wins in the long history of Kyle Field, as Seth Small booted a 28-yard field goal as time expired to again down Nick Saban and the top-ranked Tide, 41-38.
The win made A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher the first Nick Saban protege to defeat the headmaster ever in the history of college football, and needless to say, the stadium atmosphere was incredible.
74-72
To close out the 2018 season, the Aggies welcomed the No. 8 LSU Tigers to College Station, and what transpired was quite literally a game for the ages.
The entire contest was neck and neck, with neither team leading by more than seven points throughout, and after a controversial call on an interception late in the fourth quarter, the game remained tied at 31 and the game was sent into overtime.
Well, seven overtimes, actually.
Touchdown for touchdown, field goal for field goal, two-pointer for two-pointer, neither of the teams was going to end their season with a loss in a massive rivalry game.
Until finally, after the Tigers were unable to convert a two-point conversion following a touchdown run by future Heisman winner Joe Burrow, Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond found Quartney Davis for the touchdown and then finally Kendrick Rogers for the two-point conversion, sealing a 74-72 win over the Tigers after a five-hour battle, the longest and highest-scoring game in Division I football, as well as the SEC.
Was the school fined $50,000 by the SEC after fans rushed the field? Yes.
Was it worth it? Also, yes.
Call Him Johnny "Heisman"
Quarterback Johnny Manziel brought plenty of media attention to College Station during his two seasons in Aggieland, with his outlandish party-animal personality off the field being balanced by his jaw-dropping style of play on the field.
As a freshman in 2012, Manziel was given the starting quarterback job for the Aggies after Ryan Tannehill was drafted, and with the Aggies starting fresh in a new conference, this would be no easy feat, let alone in the SEC.
And after a season-opening loss to Florida in front of the Kyle Field fans, many wondered if the Aggies could succeed in the toughest conference in collegiate sports.
But after finding themselves in the rankings later in the season and defeating the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, the Aggies had officially arrived, thanks to their star freshman quarterback in "Johnny Football."
Manziel passed for 3,706 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for 1,410 yards and 21 more scores on the ground, a single-season Aggie record for all players.
For his efforts, Manziel was named the recipient of the 2012 Heisman Trophy over Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o and Kansas State quarterback-turned-current Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein.