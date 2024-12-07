Another Texas A&M Aggies Wide Receiver Plans To Enter The NCAA Transfer Portal
In a week that has seen many Aggies put their name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, including wide receiver Cyrus Allen, another A&M wideout looks to find a new home.
Texas A&M wide receiver Micah Tease announced his plans to enter the portal Saturday morning, after not recording any stats in a maroon and white uniform in 2024.
The Tulsa, OK native originally committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks before flipping his commitment to the Aggies before the 2023 season, where he recorded only two catches for 19 yards in a season where he started by being suspended from the team indefinitely after being arrested on drug charges.
Both of his catches would come in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State, where the Aggies came up just short to the Cowboys, 31-23.
While the Aggies are for sure keeping defensive anchors Scooby Williams and Will Lee III for next season, they are losing a lot of firepower on defense as well, as players like Malick Sylla, Samu Taumanupepe, and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy announced that they would be entering their names into the transfer portal.
And on the offensive side, even more big names seem to be leaving College Station, including quarterbacks Conner Weigman and Jaylen Henderson, both of whom were vital parts of the Aggies' success last season.
Thankfully for Mike Elko and crew, they accomplished the goals they set for themselves during the recruitment process and was able to sign what he called a "well-balanced" 24-man class full of plenty of offensive and defensive skillsets to fill in whatever holes the portal puts in the team during the offseason.
