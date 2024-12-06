Who Might Texas A&M Play In Their Bowl Game? SI Points Towards Big 10 Team
Every football team goes through a series of highs and lows throughout a season, and nothing could explain the 2024 season better for the Texas A&M Aggies.
What started with a loss to Notre Dame at home led to the Aggies at one point being favorites to win the SEC Championship, which then led to a late-season collapse that saw A&M's playoff hopes quickly vanish.
In terms of record, though, the season was a success, with the Aggies finished 8-4, 5-3 in the SEC, clearing them for a bowl game.
Who are they facing? Well, we don't know that yet, and we won't for a few more days, so let the imagination run wild.
According to projections put out by Sports Illustrated earlier this week, the Texas A&M Aggies would be heading up to Nashville, Tennessee to partake in the Music City Bowl against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Should this become reality, this wouldn't be the Aggies' first trip to Nashville. In 2015, they came up short in the Music City Bowl, 27-21 to the Louisville Cardinals, led by future A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, as well as current NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the season before he won his Heisman Trophy.
The Hawkeyes also finished 8-4 in the regular season, with a 6-3 record against Big 10 opponents. Iowa started out the season ranked 25th in the AP Poll, rising to 21 after defeating Illinois State, but a loss to their rival Iowa State Cyclones dropped them out of the Top 25, and they never saw it again for the rest of the season.
Like we said, nothing is set in stone, but this is a possibility.
And if there's anybody that would love to play in Nashville, it's Marcel Reed.
