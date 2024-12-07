Texas A&M Aggies 'Likely' to Host Georgia Bulldogs Transfer, Per Report
The Texas A&M Aggies have lost a multitude of players to the transfer portal a week after the end of the regular season but the team could soon beginning the process of bringing some new faces in.
Per reports from Jaxson Callaway of AggiesToday, Georgia Bulldogs transfer cornerback Julian Humphrey is "likely" to make a visit to College Station once the portal opens on Monday, Dec. 9.
"Georgia transfer CB Julian Humphrey is likely to visit Texas A&M once the Transfer Portal opens next week, per source," Callaway tweeted.
On3 reported on Dec. 2 that Texas A&M was "expected" to be one of the teams in contention for Humphrey, who has played the past two years at Georgia, will not play for the Bulldogs in Saturday's SEC Championship.
A Houston native from Clear Lake High School, Humphrey was originally a four-star recruit in the 2022 class. He took three unofficial visits to College Station in 2021 and had Texas A&M in his final five choices alongside Arizona State, LSU, Penn State and USC. He eventually committed to Florida before changing course and choosing Georgia.
Over the past two seasons with the Bulldogs, Humphrey has tallied 21 total tackles (18 solo) and five pass breakups. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he wasn't concerned about Humphrey and was only worried about the players currently with the team.
"No status that I'm aware of," Smart said during Sunday's SEC teleconference. "I saw the same thing you saw, so ... We're worried about the guys that we're going to play Texas with."
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Named Finalist For Prestigious NFL Honor
5 Teams Emerge as Contenders for Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Conner Weigman
New Contender Emerging for Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman?
'Well-Balanced Class!' Texas A&M HC Mike Elko Gives Thoughts On 2025 Recruits
Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko Reacts to Conner Weigman Entering Transfer Portal