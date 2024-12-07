Another Signee in Historic 2022 Texas A&M Recruiting Class to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies have lost yet another member of their record-setting 2022 recruiting class to the NCAA Transfer Portal.
According to reports from Matt Zenitz, offensive lineman Hunter Erb will enter his name into the portal when it officially opens next week.
Erb came to College Station as a four-star recruit and was rated as the No. 12 offensive tackle in the country and No. 136 player nationally, per 247Sports.
In his three seasons in College Station, Erb played in 19 snaps across three games.
Erb was also a member of the famed 2022 Texas A&M recruiting class that broke records as the highest-rated class in history. That group boasted ten five-star recruits and 14 four-star recruits.
It also had arguably the best defensive line haul in recruiting history with five-stars Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, LT Overton and Anthony Lucas, and four-stars Enai White, Jaydon Scarlett and Sylla.
That class eventually fell apart, however, with Nolen, Overton, Evan Stewart, Conner Weigman, Jacoby Mathews, Jake Johnson, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Ish Harris, Ethan Moczulski Brownlow-Dindy, Sylla, White and now Erb all transferring. Meanwhile, Chris Marshall, Anthony Lucas, Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie, PJ Williams, and Bobby Taylor all leaving the team or being dismissed for various reasons.
If you're counting at home, that is now 19 of the 30 signees that are now no longer with the program.
Erb will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: 5 Teams Emerge as Contenders for Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Conner Weigman
MORE: Texas A&M vs. Villains: This Time, The 'Good Guys' Didn't Come Out On Top
MORE: 'That Will Haunt Me': Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko on Loss to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'Maj Reed-Adams Called Out By Texas Longhorns Player
MORE: 'We Didn't Execute': How Predictability Became Biggest Downfall for Aggies' Offense