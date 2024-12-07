All Aggies

Another Signee in Historic 2022 Texas A&M Recruiting Class to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

The historic 2022 Texas A&M Aggies recruiting class will lose another signee to the NCAA Transfer Portal

Matt Galatzan

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies have lost yet another member of their record-setting 2022 recruiting class to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

According to reports from Matt Zenitz, offensive lineman Hunter Erb will enter his name into the portal when it officially opens next week.

Erb came to College Station as a four-star recruit and was rated as the No. 12 offensive tackle in the country and No. 136 player nationally, per 247Sports.

In his three seasons in College Station, Erb played in 19 snaps across three games.

Erb was also a member of the famed 2022 Texas A&M recruiting class that broke records as the highest-rated class in history. That group boasted ten five-star recruits and 14 four-star recruits.

It also had arguably the best defensive line haul in recruiting history with five-stars Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, LT Overton and Anthony Lucas, and four-stars Enai White, Jaydon Scarlett and Sylla.

That class eventually fell apart, however, with Nolen, Overton, Evan Stewart, Conner Weigman, Jacoby Mathews, Jake Johnson, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Ish Harris, Ethan Moczulski Brownlow-Dindy, Sylla, White and now Erb all transferring. Meanwhile, Chris Marshall, Anthony Lucas, Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie, PJ Williams, and Bobby Taylor all leaving the team or being dismissed for various reasons.

If you're counting at home, that is now 19 of the 30 signees that are now no longer with the program.

Erb will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

MORE: 5 Teams Emerge as Contenders for Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Conner Weigman

MORE: Texas A&M vs. Villains: This Time, The 'Good Guys' Didn't Come Out On Top

MORE: 'That Will Haunt Me': Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko on Loss to Texas Longhorns

MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'Maj Reed-Adams Called Out By Texas Longhorns Player

MORE: 'We Didn't Execute': How Predictability Became Biggest Downfall for Aggies' Offense

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/Football