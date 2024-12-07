Texas A&M President Gen. Mark Welsh III Announces Online Ticket Pull Starting In 2025
It seems that another Texas A&M tradition is heading off to the past.
After a hectic ticket pull for the game against the Texas Longhorns, which saw many Texas A&M students endure many unsafe conditions due to the lack of rules, and even one student passing out due to the high volume of people, Texas A&M President General Mark Welsh III announced that the school would be moving to an online ticket pull starting in 2025, ending a longstanding tradition of the univeristy's.
Texas A&M currently holds the largest student body in the Southeastern Conference and the only one that still utilizes an in-person ticket pull for home football games. Students would camp out in tents for weeks for big games against notable SEC opponents such as the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide whenever they made their trips to Aggieland.
With this being Texas and all, you can already imagine how hectic ticket pulls are for typical football games. Throw in an intense gridiron rivalry that is revived after 13 years of dormancy, and you have utter chaos in front of the Kyle Field ticket boxes.
Welsh, who holds many personal ties to Texas A&M despite not being an Aggie himself, talked about how much he embraced the school's traditions, but in the end, had to prioritize the health and safety of his students.
"I love our traditions. They are such a magnificent part of what makes this place special. The tradition of the 12th Man has been very well served by the practice of ticket pull over the years. For many, it became a rite of passage," Welsh said.
"However, as we grow and evolve as a university and work hard to preserve our valued traditions, the practices associated with those traditions also need to evolve. We put students at risk in the ticket pull for the Texas game. I will not risk letting that happen again."
In a world that now heavily relies on technology throughout everyday life, it seems like it was only a matter of time before the Texas A&M ticket pull turned digital.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Named Finalist For Prestigious NFL Honor
Texas A&M Aggies DL Albert Regis Given SEC Honor For Community Service
Another Signee in Historic 2022 Texas A&M Recruiting Class to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
'Find Winners!' Aggies' Successful Early Signing Day A Testament to Mike Elko's Culture
'Well-Balanced Class!' Texas A&M HC Mike Elko Gives Thoughts On 2025 Recruits