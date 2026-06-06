Best Players at Every Defensive Position That Texas A&M Will Face in 2026

Last season, the Texas A&M Aggies benefited from a relatively easy SEC schedule. Six of the bottom seven teams in the end-of-season conference standings were on the Aggies’ schedule, and only one SEC opponent ended the year with a conference record over .500.

Things won’t be as easy in 2026. Texas A&M adds Oklahoma, Tennessee and Alabama to its conference schedule, while teams like LSU are expected to take big leaps. The Aggies face teams full of talent that can take over any matchup.

After looking at the best offensive players Texas A&M will face in 2026, let’s look at which game-wrecking defensive players are on the Aggies’ schedule.

Colin Simmons, Edge Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons during the game between the Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There might be no position in the SEC with more talent than edge rusher. South Carolina’s superstar pass rusher, Dylan Stewart, nearly misses out on the top spot, which will be given by a razor-thin margin to the reigning conference sack leader.

In two career games against Texas A&M, Texas’s Colin Simmons has recorded eight tackles and 1.0 sacks. The Aggies have done well against Simmons, who averages 0.72 sacks per game over his college career.

In fact, the Aggies have been one of the best teams at limiting Simmons. He recorded one pressure as a freshman, but he recorded 30 pressures in his other 12 games. As a sophomore, Simmons recorded seven pressures but missed multiple tackles and had his worst PFF defensive grade of the season (52.1).

Regardless, Simmons can break any game open, and the Aggies will need to game plan around him, Stewart, Princewill Umanmielen (LSU) and many other talented pass rushers this season.

Honorable Mention: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

David Stone, DL, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone hits Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula as he throws during a college football game between the Sooners and Tigers at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oklahoma–Texas A&M series returns in 2026 after a long hiatus between former conference foes. It brings one of the toughest defenses the Aggies will face all season.

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is one of the most successful defensive minds in this era of college football, and the Sooners have gotten better every season. One of the keys to this has been the play on the defensive line, and David Stone will take a big part in that.

Last season, Stone led the SEC and ranked fifth in the country among interior defenders with at least 50 run-defense snaps with a a 13.0% run-stop rate. He had 22 total run stops, which was tied for 21st in the country, and adds some pass-rushing ability as well.

Stone has a rare combination of size and movement skills, and he will test the Aggies’ new-look offensive line that features four new starters.

Honorable Mention: Tavion Gadson, Kentucky

Xavier Atkins, LB, Auburn

Auburn Tigers linebacker Xavier Atkins celebrates his sack as the Tigers take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker is another position with depth across the SEC. However, Auburn is returning its first-team All-SEC player in the middle of the field, and the Aggies will need to be prepared for the threat he poses.

Atkins posted career-highs in multiple categories, including 84 tackles, 9.0 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles. He also led the SEC with 60 solo tackles and 17.0 tackles for a loss. Among SEC linebackers, his 25 pressures ranked second, while his 51 run stops ranked first.

Against Texas A&M in 2025, he recorded a sack and 10 tackles, including two for a loss. He also forced a fumble and picked off Marcel Reed. Auburn has a new head coach in Alex Golesh, but D.J. Durkin returns as defensive coordinator, a veteran play-caller who made the most of Atkins’ skill set.

Honorable Mention: Owen Heinicke, Oklahoma

Cornerback: Ty Redmond, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond and defensive lineman Jaxson Moi celebrate after Redmond made an interception against New Mexico State during an NCAA college football game on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the SEC’s best cornerbacks last season was a true freshman. Ty Redmond was thrust into Tennessee’s starting lineup early due to injuries, but he held his own despite being heavily targeted by opposing teams.

Redmond was the most-targeted player in the SEC and tied for the third-most targets among any athlete in the country, but he made the most of it. He had an SEC-best 12 passes defended, which ranked 10th nationally, and picked off three passes.

For defenders, this can be a double-edged sword. He had a high production volume due to the target count and graded out well, according to PFF, with a 78.2 coverage grade. However, he also conceded plenty of yardage. Has Redmond shown enough on tape to dissuade teams from throwing his way as a sophomore?

Honorable Mention: Zabien Brown, Alabama

Bray Hubbard, Safety, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive backs Keon Sabb and Bray Hubbard against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first round of the CFP at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb are probably the best safety duo in the country and arguably two of the 10 best players at the position. Sabb, who initially intended to enter the 2026 NFL draft, opted to return, much to the chagrin of the rest of the SEC.

Among SEC safeties with at least 50 defensive snaps, Hubbard ranked fourth in PFF defensive grade (83.5), third in run-defense grade (88.1) and fifth in coverage grade (82.7). His 27 run stops topped the SEC among safeties, as did his four interceptions.

Hubbard’s versatility extends to his alignment. He can be positioned in the box, in the slot, and up top. Sabb is also versatile but majors as a free safety, giving Alabama the tools to challenge any opposing passing attack.

Oklahoma’s Peyton Bowen will be one of the Aggies’ biggest challengers outside of Alabama as a member of a talented Sooners defensive back room.

Honorable Mention: Keon Sabb, Alabama

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