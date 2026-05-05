Breaking Down Missouri State’s Strengths, Weaknesses & 1 Thing That Could Upset Texas A&M

Texas A&M will face Missouri State in Week 1 of the college football season.

It will be the first time these two programs have faced off, and it will take place at Kyle Field.

The Bears are in the Conference USA and had a 7-6 record last season. There have been a few changes since last season, including a new team and coach. With the group assembled for this upcoming season, there are both strengths, weaknesses, and ways for this roster to pull off massive upsets.

Strengths

Missouri State quarterback Jacob Clark (12) carries the ball during the homecoming football game against UTEP on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | Michael Gulledge/Special to the News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Returning players are always a great start to a new season, and it needs veterans who have played at that school for more than a year and can attest to what the culture is all about. This season, the Bears have notable quarterbacks competing, along with running backs and wide receivers returning. In total, more than 70 returners coming back, which really helps ensure a functional unit.

Their offense is also supposed to be pretty decent in the passing game, as it can make a ton of explosive plays, if it looks anything like the season before. If quarterback Skyler Locklear is the starter, he threw for over 1,300 yards last season with 13 touchdowns. He's got a strong arm and great footwork. As for another option, Henry Belin tossed 46 completions for 540 yards with 5 touchdowns. He is a dual threat and has great instincts. Having that competition and depth is important.

Weaknesses

New coaching. Anytime a new coach comes in, there are going to be concerns about the changes and how they will affect the players. Now that head coach Casey Woods is the new sheriff in town and will bring a different scheme, it will take time to learn. Players returning aren’t as familiar with the playbook and will really have to be on their A game to start the season. That is a weakness.

Another weakness is the defense. Last season, Missouri State allowed opponents to average 28.77 points and 5.9 yards per play. In the air, the secondary also allowed 229.46 yards and averaged 7.22 yards per attempt. Penalties were also a killer for Missouri State as it averaged 66.46 penalty yards per game. Good luck stopping Marcel Reed.

1 Thing To Upset Texas A&M

Establishing the run game. Last season, when head coach Mike Elko & Co. played a smaller school like UTSA, the defense gave up more yardage than it probably would have liked. UTSA recorded 203 yards, maneuvering through traffic and bouncing outside to beat defenders.

The Bears do have playmakers like Jmariyae Robinson Jr. and Breezy Dubar, who have a high motor and are great at hitting the open hole. The Aggies do have several returners back for another season, but many of the missing pieces from last year's roster are no longer with the team, as they were drafted. It is hard to imagine the defense not figuring it out, but any team is vulnerable at times. Maybe this is that game.