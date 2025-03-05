All Aggies

Texas A&M Great Christian Kirk Released by Jaguars

The Jaguars released wide receiver Christian Kirk on Wednesday.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk tries to maneuver past Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard
Over the years, Texas A&M Aggies great Christian Kirk has made a solid living torturing NFL secondaries with his speed and quickness.

Now, however, he is going to be in search of a new home.

According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Kirk has been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars after three seasons with the team. In three seasons with the team, Kirk played in 37 games, making 168 catches on 265 targets for 2,274 yards and 12 touchdowns.

However, in each of the last three seasons, his durability and production decreased, going from playing 17 games with 84 catches for 1,108 yards in 2022, to playing in 12 games with 57 catches for 787 yards and three scores in 2023, to just 27 catches for 379 yards and one score in eight games this past season.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) signals a first down pickup during the third quarter

This season, Kirk was slowed by broken collar bone in the fourth quarter of a Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, while attempting to make a catch. He would end up missing the remainder of the season as a result.

In 2023 his season was cut short due to a groin injury. Nevertheless, once he is healthy, Kirk is expected to bounce back and be a productive NFL receiver.

In three seasons in College Station, Kirk never missed a game, making 234 catches for 2,856 yards and 26 touchdowns in 39 games, while returning 48 kicks for 1,048 yards and a touchdown. He was also arguably the best punt returner in school history, taking back 37 punts for 814 yards and six scores.

He was also a two-time first-team All-SEC performer in 2016 and 2017, and earned both a second-team All-SEC nod and SEC Freshman of the Year in 2015.

