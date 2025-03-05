Texas A&M Great Christian Kirk Released by Jaguars
Over the years, Texas A&M Aggies great Christian Kirk has made a solid living torturing NFL secondaries with his speed and quickness.
Now, however, he is going to be in search of a new home.
MORE: Shemar Stewart Continues To Rocket Up Draft Boards in Latest NFL Mock
According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Kirk has been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars after three seasons with the team. In three seasons with the team, Kirk played in 37 games, making 168 catches on 265 targets for 2,274 yards and 12 touchdowns.
However, in each of the last three seasons, his durability and production decreased, going from playing 17 games with 84 catches for 1,108 yards in 2022, to playing in 12 games with 57 catches for 787 yards and three scores in 2023, to just 27 catches for 379 yards and one score in eight games this past season.
This season, Kirk was slowed by broken collar bone in the fourth quarter of a Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, while attempting to make a catch. He would end up missing the remainder of the season as a result.
In 2023 his season was cut short due to a groin injury. Nevertheless, once he is healthy, Kirk is expected to bounce back and be a productive NFL receiver.
MORE: Bruce Pearl Had Big Praise For Texas A&M After Upset of No. 1 Auburn
In three seasons in College Station, Kirk never missed a game, making 234 catches for 2,856 yards and 26 touchdowns in 39 games, while returning 48 kicks for 1,048 yards and a touchdown. He was also arguably the best punt returner in school history, taking back 37 punts for 814 yards and six scores.
He was also a two-time first-team All-SEC performer in 2016 and 2017, and earned both a second-team All-SEC nod and SEC Freshman of the Year in 2015.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Stumble Down AP Poll as Losing Streak Continues
MORE: Texas A&M Baseball Plummets In Top 25 Rankings After Four-Straight Losses
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Pitcher Calls Out Fan Behavior: 'Absolutely Disgusting'
MORE: Michael Earley Recaps Texas A&M Win vs. Rice: 'Glad We Got Down'
MORE: Where Do Texas A&M Aggies Rank In Early 2025 SEC Preseason Rankings?