Buzz Williams Compares Texas A&M Aggies Forward to NBA Legend
Andersson Garcia may not be the Texas A&M Aggies' top scorer, but in a lot of ways, he may be one of the team's most important players.
Last season, Garcia set numerous program records for rebounds, including most rebounds in a season (327) and most offensive rebounds in a season (156), earning him an All-SEC Defensive Team selection. While the fifth-year senior hasn't been quite as prolific at the rim this season, he's still averaging 5.9 rebounds per game to rank second on the team.
After Saturday's 80-60 win over the Texas Longhorns, in which Garcia had four points, two rebounds, two assists and a block, Aggies head coach Buzz Williams bestowed a new nickname upon his 6-7 forward.
“Andy is the Dominican Dennis Rodman,” Williams told reporters. “When he’s through here and there’s no NCAA rules? I know some of you guys don’t think there are now. I’m going to buy him every Dennis Rodman shirt, flag, hat, paraphernalia.”
Rodman, who played in the NBA from 1986-2000, is widely considered one of the greatest defensive players and rebounders to ever play. He was the NBA rebounding champion every year from 1992-1998, earned seven All-Defensive First-Team selections and won Defensive Player of the Year twice. The eccentric power forward finished his career with 11,954 rebounds, ranking top 25 in NBA history.
Garcia has a ways to go before he can reach that point, but Williams knows his impact is irreplaceable.
“He is a savant on the glass,” Williams said. “He commands so much attention and they’re doing a lot of things – not the University of Texas. Every team is doing a lot of things to prevent him from getting the ball.”
