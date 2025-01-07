Philadelphia Eagles Projected to Land Texas A&M Star
The Texas A&M Aggies are always sending off talented players to the NFL. In the 2025 NFL Draft this year, there will be more talent heading off to play on Sunday's.
One of those players will be defensive end Nic Scourton.
Scourton, who transferred to Texas A&M for the 2024 college football season after being a standout for the Purdue Boilermakers, is projected to be a first-round pick. However, no one knows exactly how high he will end up going.
At one point this year, he was expected to be a top-10 pick. While he has fallen down in recent mock drafts, he still consistently lands within the first round of projections.
In a new ESPN mock draft from Jordan Reid, Scourton once again was predicted to be a first-round pick. He was also projected to end up landing with a top-tier Super Bowl contender.
With the No. 27 overall pick, the Philadelphia Eagles were the team that Reid has landing Scourton.
"After going away from their usual strategy of picking first-round defensive linemen in 2024, the Eagles should revert back to that approach in April," Reid wrote. "Scourton is a compactly built edge rusher at 6-4 and 285 pounds and plays with physicality. Along with being able to rush the passer (15 sacks the past two seasons), Scourton excels against the run with his powerful hand usage. He has a similar body type to that of longtime Eagles edge Brandon Graham and can flip between outside and inside the way Graham does now."
During the 2024 season with the Aggies, Scourton had a solid season, but did fall off a bit from his production in 2023 at Purdue.
He ended the season with 37 total tackles to go along with five sacks, a forced fumble, and two defended passes. In 2023, he racked up 50 tackles, 10 sacks, a forced fumble, and three defended passes.
Even though he produced lower numbers with Texas A&M this season, Scourton still has legitimate star-caliber ability from a pass rush perspective. If he develops to his full ceiling, he could become an NFL superstar off the edge.
Landing with the Eagles would be a dream scenario for Scourton. They have had a lot of success developing young players and he could end up finding a role for himself very early on.
Only time will tell, but the 2025 NFL Draft is coming up quickly and Scourton still appears very likely to be a first round pick. Keep an eye on Philadelphia as a potential destination.
