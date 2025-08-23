Texas A&M WR Receives Major Preseason Honor From Kirk Herbstreit
After Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas shocked the 12th Man by entering the transfer portal and heading to the Georgia Bulldogs, and the remainder of the A&M starting pass catchers headed off to the NFL draft, head coach Mike Elko and the rest of the Aggie coaching staff knew they had holes to fill at the wide receiver position.
Luckily, they were able to do so in a big way, picking up Mississippi State's Mario Craver and North Carolina State's KC Concepcion to add some more speed to the Maroon and White receiving corps.
A move that got the attention of college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.
Herbstreit Named Concepcion the "Impact Transfer Non-Quarterback"
The admired analyst hosted his preseason "Herbie" Awards alongside College GameDay cohort Rece Davis Friday evening and had an award with the A&M receiver's name on it, the "Impact Transfer Non-Quarterback."
“The versatility is the thing that Collin Klein is going to take advantage of,” Herbstreit said. “Line him up anywhere you can. Move him around, not only as a slot receiver, but get his hands on the ball, jet sweeps. This guy’s dynamic. You mix him in there with Marcel Reed‘s versatility, what he can do in that zone read game. It’s going to be interesting to see how they come up with unique ways to get him the ball and make this offense that much more dynamic down in College Station."
Concepcion himself has even told the Texas A&M fans to prepare for a show in 2025, telling the 12th Man to "get their popcorn ready," and even predicted the Aggies' offense to be the best in the SEC.
And with the advancements that Marcel Reed has made in his passing game and the improvements to Texas A&M's offense, that statement could become true in 2025, despite the immense amount of talent that fills the Southeastern Conference.
Concepcion joins the Aggies after a standout campaign at NC State, where he totaled nearly 1,300 receiving yards, 16 touchdowns, and 124 catches over two seasons. He also showcased his versatility with 320 rushing yards as a freshman.
These improvements come just one year removed from when the Aggies had the fourth worst passing yardage per game in the SEC, a measly 210.3 yards per game, so anything above that could be considered a successful improvment for the Fightin' Farmers.
The team will look to make those improvements starting a week from today as they take on the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field.