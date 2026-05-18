Can Kentucky Threaten Texas A&M in 2026?

On Sept. 19, head coach Mike Elko and Texas A&M football will kick off their Southeastern Conference schedule with a Week 3 matchup against Kentucky at Kyle Field.

The 2026 season features the Aggies’ first nine-game SEC slate in program history, starting a new era of college football in College Station.

In 2025, Elko’s squad secured its best conference performance since 2020 with a record of 7-1, falling only to then-No. 16 Texas on Nov. 28. However, the same success cannot be said for Kentucky.

Falling to 5-7 overall and 2-6 in conference play, the Wildcats recorded their second-straight losing season under head coach Mark Stoops, their fourth-straight in the SEC, calling for a change in leadership.

On Dec. 1, 2025, Kentucky began operating under a new leading man, who may have what it takes to hand A&M its first upset of the season.

Wildcats Hire Former Oregon Offensive Coordinator Will Stein as Head Coach

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stein took charge of Kentucky after three seasons as offensive coordinator at Oregon under head coach Dan Lanning, supporting the Ducks through back-to-back trips to the College Football Playoff.

Also serving as Oregon’s quarterback coach, Stein navigated through multiple starting QBs during his time in Eugene, developing high talent such as Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore. Both Nix and Gabriel were named as finalists for the Heisman Trophy during their respective seasons under Stein, while Dante Moore is currently projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Junior quarterback Kenny Minchey joins the Wildcats after three seasons at Notre Dame, where he appeared in 10 games for a combined 212 passing yards. With Minchey’s lack of on-field experience, Stein will be given a blank slate to develop his new team that includes other notable portal additions, such as offensive tackle Lance Heard, wide receiver Nic Anderson and running back Jovantae Barnes.

But while Stein commands Kentucky’s offensive playmakers, a familiar face will oppose A&M on the defensive side of the ball.

Aggies Reunite With Former Defensive Coordinator Jay Bateman

Texas A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman heads to Kentucky to join Will Stein's staff. | Jack Gorman-Getty Images

Following a pair of seasons in College Station, Jay Bateman left A&M to become the defensive coordinator at Kentucky as an inaugural member of Stein’s revamped staff.

In 2025, Bateman’s defense was led by SEC Defensive Player of the Year Cashius Howell, who posted a league-best 11.5 sacks, while also generating 41 quarterback pressures.

A year prior, in 2024, Bateman led the Aggie defense to a top 35 national ranking in tackles for loss and scoring defense, while also finishing within the top three in the SEC with 16 interceptions and 76 passes defended. But what will happen when those powerful defenses turn against A&M?

Thankfully for the 12th Man, Elko’s already got it covered. The Aggies added a plethora of transfer playmakers, such as defensive end Anto Saka, linebacker Ray Coney and safety Tawfiq Byard, while promoting associate head coach (defense) Lyle Hemphill to defensive coordinator.

While the Wildcats show signs of a budding contender in Lexington, Stein’s staff remains in phase 1 of Kentucky’s rebuild, while A&M looks to prove that it can consistently compete for a National Championship.

Be that as it may, if the Aggies prematurely move focus to their succeeding matchup in Baton Rouge, Bateman and the Wildcats could claim a signature win to kick off Stein’s tenure.

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