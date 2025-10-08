Cashius Howell Explains What Has Made Texas A&M's Defense Elite in 2025
They're not nicknamed the "Wrecking Crew" defense for just any reason, the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies have made it a nightmare for teams to score, especially as conference play has now emerged at this point in the season.
With defensive lineman Cashius Howell leading the SEC and second in the nation with seven sacks, and linebacker Taurean York top five in the conference with 34 total tackles, and the team as a whole only allowing 19 points in SEC play so far, the Aggie defense has shown that they are not to be taken lightly in the slightest, showing even more of a physicality than the past two years with defenses that featured future NFL talent such as Edgerrin Cooper and Nic Scourton.
So, what exactly has been the change for Mike Elko and Jay Bateman's defense? How have they managed to flip the script over the offseason?
"We Perfected Our Craft"
In his pregame media availability before the Aggies host the Florida Gators on Saturday, Howell talked about the improvements of the defensive lineman throughout camps and the season, himself included, and also talked about the potential ceiling for the Maroon and White defense.
"I can't really speak as far as last year or what happened last year," Howell told the media. "But I do know that this year, myself included, just the whole D-line group as a whole, we put a lot of emphasis on perfecting our craft and just doing the hard work necessary to finish sacks and to help produce to ultimately help win games for the team, just keeping that same consistent mindset through and through is what is helping us this year."
"I feel like as long as we just come every and continue to have the same work ethic and that same mindset that we've had up to this point, who knows?"
That hard work is the same reason Howell gave for his personal hot start to the season, his seven sacks in the first five games.
"Just hard work and God's mercy and God's grace," Howell explained. "I just do my part and contribute as much as I can to the team."
Howell also pointed out the step-up from linebacker Daymion Sanford, who has impressed many in his time on the field in light of Scooby Williams' absence.
"He (Sanford) has definitely in the past couple of weeks, I just feel like he's made major strides as a ball player, and that has definitely helped us win," said Howell. "He's kind of a quieter kid, but once you get to know him, he kind of opens his shell a little bit. He's a good person to know and a guy with a great personality."
The Aggies and Gators kick off from Kyle Field at 6:00 PM Saturday night.